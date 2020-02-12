Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...WARREN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * UNTIL MONDAY MORNING. * AT 2:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 28.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 33.7 FEET BY FRIDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 33.0 FEET...OLD FERRY RIVER ROAD IN ABERDEEN FLOODS. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 33.6 FEET ON FEB 26 2018. &&