A grand jury will hear the cases of two men accused of involvement in a Bowling Green home invasion that a detective said came about because one of the victims owed money to one of the suspects.
Preliminary hearings were held Wednesday in Warren District Court for Alexander Maldonado, 36, and Semir Mustafic, 30.
Maldonado is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree wanton endangerment, while Mustafic is charged with first-degree robbery by complicity and first-degree unlawful imprisonment by complicity.
A third suspect, David L. Mason, 37, is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Mason was present for Wednesday's hearing, but wanted a different attorney appointed for him due to a potential conflict that could arise from being represented by a lawyer who also represents Maldonado and Mustafic.
Mason's hearing is set for Monday.
Detective Vedad Hadzikadunic of the Warren County Sheriff's Office testified that the incident took place in the early morning hours Friday at Greenwood Estates Mobile Home Park, 5301 Scottsville Road, in a trailer where Mustafic had been staying with Robert Miller and Amanda Briggs.
Hadzikadunic said deputies were called to the park by someone who had been contacted by Miller and learned that he was in danger.
Deputies commanded over loudspeaker for everyone in the trailer to come out with their hands up, and Maldonado, Miller and Briggs emerged.
After a standoff, Mason came out with a white shirt around his neck and deputies entered the trailer and found Mustafic in a bedroom, according to court records.
Hadzikadunic said Miller had a bruise under one eye and an abrasion on his neck and that the incident involved Maldonado and two masked men.
Miller was beaten by the intruders and his keys, money and cellphone were taken from his pocket during the incident, and Maldonado held a knife to Miller's throat at some point and threatened to kill him, the detective said.
Maldonado reportedly told deputies that he left and returned to the trailer in Miller's vehicle over the course of the evening, going out to buy diapers and baby food for his child, while Mason held Miller and Briggs in the trailer, Hadzikadunic testified.
Mustafic reportedly did not take part in the assault, but did nothing to stop it, either, according to testimony.
"The victims said that Mustafic would side with (Maldonado) when he was there and side with them when he left," Hadzikadunic said.
During questioning from attorney Deidre Bowen of the Department of Public Advocacy, Hadzikadunic testified that the incident took place because Miller may have owed money to Maldonado.
No signs of forced entry were found at the trailer, and Miller told investigators the intruders showed up there after 2 a.m. Friday.
Miller's phone was found in the trailer, but the other items taken from him were not recovered, Hadzikadunic said.
