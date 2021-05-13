A Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force detective testified about his efforts to develop a suspect in an overdose death.
Detective Rick Bessette testified at the trial of Tracy Boyd, 53, of Bowling Green, who is charged with two counts of first-degree manslaughter, three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime.
Boyd is charged in connection with the overdose deaths of Joshua Kinkade and Matthew Dobring.
Kinkade, 32, died Nov. 22, 2019, at a Parkhurst Drive apartment, while Dobring, 38, was found dead two days later in Louisville.
Bessette was called to the witness stand Tuesday afternoon by Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Turner.
The detective described becoming involved in the investigation into Kinkade's death, testifying about enlisting the cooperation of Kinkade's brother, Matthew Kinkade, after a firearm was found in Matthew Kinkade's room.
Kinkade testified Tuesday about his involvement in the investigation that resulted in the arrest of Stephanie Silvano, who provided information to law enforcement that enabled them to charge Boyd.
Bessette said that he met with Matthew Kinkade to arrange a drug transaction with Silvano, who Kinkade identified as a possible source of drugs that contributed to his brother's death.
The plan was to have Kinkade meet with Silvano to buy a half-gram of heroin using $100 provided by the drug task force, with detectives conducting surveillance and recording the transaction on audio and video, Bessette said.
The transaction was to have taken place in a parking lot in the 300 block of Old Morgantown Road.
Jurors were played audio and video footage Wednesday morning of the controlled drug buy and audio of phone calls between Kinkade and Silvano arranging the deal, which took place early on the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2019.
Silvano is seen getting into a car driven by Kinkade and accepting money from him.
The vehicle is later stopped by police at Lampkin Park for a traffic violation, and an officer can be heard questioning Silvano, who denies having any drugs on her.
The officer is heard telling Silvano that he was involved in a prior drug investigation targeting Silvano earlier in the year and that detectives had been watching her the previous few days and observed "a lot of weird traffic" at her apartment.
Bessette testified Wednesday that Silvano was arrested that day and taken to Warren County Regional Jail, only to be brought later to The Medical Center, where the detective questioned her in the presence of her attorney.
"I intended to try to get Silvano to cooperate with us," Bessette said Wednesday.
As Bessette spoke with Silvano, other detectives set up surveillance at the section of Old Morgantown Road where the previous deal had taken place, with Bessette relaying information to them that Silvano provided.
Bessette said that Silvano identified Scott Bernauer and a man she knew as "C" as people involved in the drug trade.
Silvano said she believed "C"'s first name was Tracy, Bessette said.
"(Silvano said) she used to buy directly from "C," Bessette said. "After her arrest in June, "C" became paranoid and wouldn't deal with her directly."
Bessette said Silvano gave descriptions of Bernauer and "C," and said that "C" drove a white Audi.
Detectives conducting surveillance of an Old Morgantown Road apartment eventually saw a red SUV and a white Audi leave the scene, and the vehicles were later stopped by police.
The red SUV was driven by Bernauer, while Boyd was driving the Audi, Bessette said.
Silvano and Bernauer have pleaded guilty to a count of reckless homicide in connection with Joshua Kinkade's death. Silvano has also pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, while Bernauer pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Both co-defendants await sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.