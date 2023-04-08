Franklin’s Blanch Taylor Dickinson was a writer at heart. Throughout her life, she sought ways to express herself through the written word, from poems to newspaper columns. And while she never gained widespread attention for her works during her life, Dickinson is now enshrined forever as among Kentucky’s most notable writers after being inducted this year into the The Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame.

– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you