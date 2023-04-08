Franklin’s Blanch Taylor Dickinson was a writer at heart. Throughout her life, she sought ways to express herself through the written word, from poems to newspaper columns. And while she never gained widespread attention for her works during her life, Dickinson is now enshrined forever as among Kentucky’s most notable writers after being inducted this year into the The Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame.
Blanch Taylor was born in Franklin in 1896 to Thomas and Laura Taylor, who have been described as fairly well-off farmers. She was their only child.
After attending local schools, she started attending Bowling Green Academy School. Bowling Green Academy was formed in 1902 at what was then known as Colored Cumberland Presbyterian Church. It later moved into a State Street building before closing in 1933.
Blanch then attended Simmons University (now Simmons College) in Louisville, the state’s first post-secondary school for African Americans.
She then began teaching at the Pleasantview African-Amercian school in Franklin in 1915. Little is know about her life at that time, except that she eventually married a truck driver named Verdell Dickinson around 1924. Blanch Taylor Dickinson then took a job as a teacher in Todd County, where her husband lived. It’s around this time that her pursuit of writing became more public.
She submitted at least a few short, mostly lighthearted, poems to her hometown newspaper, The Franklin Favorite.
A 1925 poem published in the newspaper is titled “The Rising Tide”:
Outside, all is blackness—
Gloom settles o’er hill and dale
A moon and the blinking stars
Pierce the jetblack veil.
But the world moves on, the same;
Not missing the sun and its light
That goes to cheer the other half
With waking from its night.
I’m thinking of those so far, far lands —
I’ll go with you, Sun, on your trip,
To see those children welcome your
Coming on Daybreak’s Ship.
Around the same time, she wrote to famed African-American educator, writer and activist W.E.B. Dubois, who was then the editor of the NAACP’s monthly magazine, “The Crisis.”
Dickinson asked Dubois to evaluate some of her poetry.
“I am not working for money now but for RECOGNITION. It is unwomanly of me to beg favor of your staff but I do ask please read these lines from the angle of the writer and others less favored and see what you can find in them that deserves criticism or comment,” she wrote.
His reply?
“I do not think that the poems which are enclosed are quite good enough for publication but I do think that the course of study upon which you are embarked is worth while and I hope you will keep it up,” Dubois wrote.
Dickinson, undeterred by the response, indeed kept on writing and very quickly started getting recognition.
In 1926, she received an honorable mention in Crisis magazine’s poetry contest. That year she also had several of her poems published in an anthology called “Present Day Poets.”
Around that time, the Dickinsons moved to Sewickly, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh along the Ohio River.
She then began writing for several Black newspapers. In 1929, she interviewed famed aviator Amelia Earhart for the Baltimore Afro-American newspaper.
Closer to home, she wrote a column titled “Smoky City’s Streets” for the Pittsburgh Courier. It was part gossip column, part police blotter.
She was also active in the community. A 1933 Pittsburgh Courier article noted Dickinson was the leader of a youth organization called the “Kiddie Klub of Koraopolis,” where amid walks in nature, “Little lessons in decorum and self control are enjoyed.”
She also wrote a romantic newspaper serial called “Nellie Marie from Tennessee” as well as other short stories, articles and columns published in Black newspapers.
She also kept writing poetry – the medium for which she became best known – with numerous works that gained national attention at the time.
She is now considered to be one of the talents associated with the Harlem Renaissance movement.
Named after the New York neighborhood that saw a massive influx of African Americans in the early 1900s, the Harlem Renaissance broadly describes a period from then until the 1930s where Black cultural expression – from writing to music and art – exploded nationally.
In 1927, Dickinson was given a Buckner award for her poem “Conspicuous Promise” by Opportunity magazine, which also published other noted authors associated with the Harlem Renaissance.
In an interview with the magazine, Dickinson offered some insights on her love of writing:
“As far back as I can remember I have had the urge to write poetry and stories. My mother says that her youthful dreams were based on the same idea and perhaps she gave it to me as a pre-natal gift. I do write a salable story once in a while and an acceptable poem a little oftener. The American Anthology (Unicorn Press), just released, contains three of my poems. I am intensely interested in all the younger Negro writers and try to keep in touch with them through the Negro press.”
Dickinson was honored for her Buckner award along with other prominent writers at a dinner at a New York restaurant, with the New York Times reporting on the event.
In 1929, she even had her poems published in two traditionally white poetry magazines, The American Poet and Bozart.
The Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame is administered by the Carnegie Center and the Kentucky Arts Council. According to a news release regarding the 2023 Hall of Fame inductees: “Much of Dickinson’s poetry reflected upon the difficulty of Black women’s lives in the 1920s. It commented on racism, class, patriarchy and standards of beauty determined by white culture.”
Helen R. Houston included Dickinson in her book, “Black Women of the Harlem Renaissance Era.”
“In her poem ‘Fortitude,’ Dickinson portrays the woman of the silent scream, the denial of her person, and her acceptance with a countenance of pride and a broken spirit,” Houston wrote.
Another of her poems, “Revelation,” touched on such themes:
She walked along the crowded street
Forgetting all but that she
Was walking as the other girls
And dressed as carefully.
The windows of the stores were frilled
To lure femininity,
To empty little pocketbooks
And assuage queen vanity.
And so my walker liked a dress
Of silver and of gold,
Draped on a bisque mannequin
So blond and slim and bold.
She took the precious metal home
And waved her soft black hair;
Powder, rouge and lipstick made
Her very neat and fair.
She slipped the dress on carefully,
Her vain dream fell away. . . .
The mirror showed a brownskin girl
She hadn’t seen all day!
“You have classic features,
Something like Cleopatra.
Eyes like whirlpools
And as dangerous. . . .
Weeping willow eyelashes
Shade the mighty depth
Of your eyes. Your lips
Are danger signals
Which a fool like me
Will not regard. . . .
But go dashing past them
To gain a kiss . . . or Death.”
That is what he said to me,
I filled with a sweet and vain regret
That Beauty, the stranger, and I had met.
His praise was heat to drink me dry.
So I found a stream, and with a sigh
I stooped to drink . . . ah, to see
The cruel water reflecting me!
Dark-eyed, thick-lipped, harsh, short hair . . .
But Lucifer saw himself, too, fair.
Despite having finally found some success and attention for her work, Dickinson’s published works stopped around 1930 for unknown reasons. At the time she was only 34.
She may have either divorced or become widowed around this time, as by 1940 she was back living in Franklin with her elderly father and an aunt. She resumed teaching and was then known as Patty Blanche Taylor.
She apparently led a quiet life, but remained active in the community.
In 1943, The Franklin Favorite reported she was among the founding members of the Pleasant View Homemakers Club. A year later, an item in the paper, likely submitted by Taylor, reported a club meeting featured a talk about sewing machines, a bed-making demonstration and a lunch of roast pork and fixings.
Her father died a year later, and Taylor wrote a “card of thanks” for the newspaper: “I want to thank friends of both races for the kindness shown my father during his illness ... “
In 1953, Simpson County officials began a push for cancer awareness and to raise funds for cancer research; Taylor was one of two women tasked with leading the effort in the Black community.
Sylvia Payne Goodner of Franklin, also a former teacher, said she remembered seeing Taylor around town in the late 1960s, smartly dressed, often with a hat atop her head.
“I always remembered that about her,” she said.
In 1972, the Franklin Favorite ran her brief obituary, noting she died at age 75 at Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville.
Nothing was included in the obituary about her notable writing career. There seemed little indication at the time of her death that she would eventually be again recognized for her writing. But in 1926, the Pittsburgh Courier published one of her short poems, which perhaps provided some insight into Taylor’s thoughts about life and death:
WE FIGHT – knowing sometimes we’ll lose;
WE SUFFER – and all on its altar lay;
WE SMILE – to shield a sigh or a tear;
WE CRY – glad there’s none to see or hear;
WE LOVE – and all on its altar lay;
WE DIE – glad to have lived, anyway!