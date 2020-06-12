The coronavirus pandemic continues to be an enigma. Many health officials have predicted that as coronavirus restrictions are eased, the number of cases will inevitably spike, and recent analysis by news organizations shows that many states have already started to see more cases.
But Warren County, a coronavirus hot spot with 1,192 reported cases as of Thursday, reported only two new cases Wednesday, according to the Barren River District Health Department – the smallest daily increase since May 5 and a far cry from the dozens of new cases that had typically been reported daily. On Thursday, the health department’s reported number increased to 16, but that’s still a substantial drop from most daily tallies in recent weeks.
Whether Warren County has plateaued in coronavirus cases or will see a spike is anyone’s guess.
“I’m as nervous as everybody else is,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said about the potential for an increase of cases.
Buchanon said one of the hallmarks of the pandemic is that it is “unpredictable. ... I don’t think anyone can look you in the face and tell you when the end will be.”
Several recent studies have shown that in the weeks after states began reopening, cases have surged.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that a review of state-by-state numbers showed coronavirus cases rising in nearly half the states, “a worrying trend that could intensify as people return to work and venture out during the summer.”
“There is no single reason cited for the surges,” the AP reported. “In some cases, more testing has revealed more cases. In others, local outbreaks are big enough to push statewide tallies higher. But experts think at least some are due to lifting stay-at-home orders, school and business closures, and other restrictions put in place during the spring to stem the virus’ spread.”
A Washington Post analysis this week also showed that since the start of June, 14 states and Puerto Rico have reported their highest-ever seven-day average of new coronavirus cases, including Kentucky.
In response to a question from the Daily News regarding a potential local spike due to reopening, Barren River District Health Department Director Matt Hunt issued the following statement:
“As with any large group gatherings, there is a potential for greater spread of COVID-19. It is important to take precautions as the community is opening back up, which includes: wearing a mask while in public, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and staying home when sick.”
Gov. Andy Beshear also addressed the issue in his daily update Thursday, saying rising case numbers in the state may be a “new plateau.”
“But we have to continue to watch it,” he said, adding that “the metric that matters the most to us” are things like hospitalization and positive testing rates.
Buchanon said that based on the input he is getting from a variety of experts, “I do think we are moving in the right direction.”
He noted that more than 14,000 tests have been administered in Warren County – about 11 percent of the entire population.
But he said he is worried that complacency has set in, as new signups for testing are declining.
“I believe testing will become more and more important,” he said, and the dwindling number of people signing up for tests can be “overconfidence. The disease has not gone away.”
Another frustration has been the lack of mask wearing by large segments of the public.
“I wish I could convince everyone to wear a mask. It’s a sign of respect for others,” Buchanon said. “If we could get everyone to cooperate, we can get this under control much faster.”
Follow News Director Wes Swietek on Twitter @BGDNgovtbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
