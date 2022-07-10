Mammoth Cave visitors descend the steep flight of stairs into its historic entrance, exchanging the morning’s near-triple digit humidity for the cavern’s 54-degree coolness in the blink of an eye.
As they trickle in as pairs and family units, they watch about a dozen workers donning reflective construction vests, helmets and headlamps digging and sifting through dirt and debris.
Some ask questions on their way toward Houchin’s Narrows and the first cave room.
“How’s the pit?”
“It’s deep,” one of the archeologists answers.
“Find anything?”
“Yeah, old stuff.”
The dig site looks staged, like performance art, one visitor comments. But it couldn’t be more real.
The excavation started as a joke, a mild suggestion. As the end of her internship neared, Mammoth Cave’s cultural resource team casually brought up the idea of Kailey Alessi doing her master’s thesis on the mysteriously sinking pit near the mouth of the cave.
Alessi was all in. After checking with the University of Idaho, where she is now completing her master’s degree, Alessi agreed to be a critical part of the historical archaeology team aiming to determine when, how and by whom the once-deep pit right at the cave’s entrance came to be filled.
People have been using the cave entrance for well over 5,000 years, said Ed Jakaitis, Mammoth Cave’s cultural resources project manager. Over the years, it’s served as a temporary living space where explorers prepared before traveling further into the cave, a work site for saltpeter miners and trail-builders, and possibly, home to an ice house used by Dr. John Croghan in his tuberculosis experiments.
Photos from 1940 show a completely flat area where a pit has now naturally begun to form due to erosion from the entrance’s waterfall. Comparisons with the now sinking ground, in addition to an 1835 map of the cave’s entrance inscribed with a brief notation – “pit, 50 feet, filled” – initially piqued the national park’s interest.
Further archival research by Alessi uncovered additional details: an 1810-12 history of saltpeter miners likely using the area as a dump site as they shoveled out cave crawl spaces into walkable pathways; Thomas Kite’s 1840 diary entry describing the ruins of an ice house in a pit to his left as he entered the cave; and a reference in the 1882 Pictorial Guide to Mammoth Cave to that same ice house, used by Croghan after his $10,000 purchase of Mammoth Cave in 1837.
As all these people have come through the cave, they’ve left artifacts behind. So far, the team has discovered remnants of ceramics, stoneware and porcelain probably dating back to the late 1800s to early 1900s, Alessi said. They’ve also found charcoal, evidence that prehistoric peoples were lighting fires in the cave.
Alessi was particularly excited about the discovery of a can sealed with lead, commonly used around the 1880s to preserve food, although common knowledge now tells us that such a method is a fast track to lead poisoning or throat and stomach cancers.
“It’s wild because there’s literally hundreds of thousands of people that have come through this space and we are only looking at what a tiny fraction of them have left behind,” Alessi said. “We’ll probably never know who the exact person who dropped this bottle is, but by looking at the time period and looking at the archaeology ... while we might not be able to learn about a specific individual, we can learn more about the general time and how people are relating to this cave environment.”
Alessi said she is fascinated by how people have historically interacted with caves, an “underground environment that is so inhospitable to human life.” Archaeology provides small clues – artifacts and historical maps, for example – revealing hints about their lived experiences.
The team is finishing their second and final week of the fieldwork portion of the pit project. During the first week, they conducted a surface survey, which involved recording and collecting artifacts on the surface and using portable mapping technology to get a better cross-section, or picture, of the pit area.
During the second week, Alessi and the team began digging one meter below the surface, transferring removed dirt and rocks to one-eighth inch mesh screens to sift for artifacts. Everything is done by hand, sans shovel or machinery, to maintain a light touch, Jakaitis said.
“We don’t want to impact the area around here any more than we really need to just to get a firsthand kind of assessment,” he said. “Ultimately, as a park service, our goal is to preserve and protect the site as much as possible. But in wanting to understand it better and figuring out how to handle the natural opening there, we do need to look at some of the deposits and some of the archaeology.”
In addition to the potential archaeological revelations, Jakaitis said the project provides value in the form of real-world fieldwork experience for younger people just getting started in their careers. A few of Alessi’s recently-graduated classmates from University of Idaho have come to assist in the fieldwork, an experience that has been hard to come by as a college student during the pandemic.
“I’d like to think that this is also giving people a hands-on opportunity to hone their skills and develop professionally,” Jakaitis said.
Before the project’s close, Alessi said she hopes to find traces of the elusive ice house, and maybe learn more about how it was used.
“I’m not sure, it might be too deep,” she said. “We might not get there, but that’s my dream.”