Dinner to be held to honor women veterans

To honor women veterans and recognize them for the roles they have in the military, AMVETS will host the South Central Kentucky Women Veterans Day Celebration in June.
Gov. Andy Beshear in 2020 signed a proclamation declaring June 12 as Women Veterans Day in Kentucky.
Assisting with the celebration will be the AMVETS Post 130 Recognition Committee, a local committee made up of Lisa Epley, Glenn Skaggs, Debbie Adkison Harwood, AMVETS Commander Gerald Mounce, Carolyn Kates Glass, AMVETS Senior Vice President Tom Lawrence and Blake Beliles.
“AMVETS is a local organization a lot like the VFW, but it is for anyone who served in the military, not just those who served in combat,” said committee member Beliles, who is also an attorney in Bowling Green.
The celebration and dinner will be June 26 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1298 in Bowling Green at 1965 Ky. 185. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
“This will be a free event of fellowship and entertainment for all, but we will be honoring all female veterans,” Beliles said.
Because of the social distancing measures of COVID-19, this is the first time the dinner has been held.
He said all veterans and guests are invited, and local organizations and agencies will be there to provide information to veterans and to the public.
In April, the committee provided lunch for the staff at the local veterans clinic to show appreciation and bring awareness of the importance of health care to veterans.
Beliles said there are other events planned before the June 26 dinner to help promote it, including a presentation May 5 to honor Janel Doyle, a veteran who is the coordinator for Toys for Tots, Southern Kentucky.
On May 14, AMVETS will host a golf scramble, with an after-party at 7 p.m. at the VFW, featuring Bueler’s Day Off and food from The Pie Queen and Doug Hix BBQ.
He said there will be at least one more event leading up to the dinner, which will provide toys for the Good Deeds Club, but a date has not yet been set.