Longtime Horse Cave resident José Cabrero was surprised to wake up Thursday and find his front yard pink flamingos a little lonelier.
A day before, a sign advertising his support for Horse Cave mayoral candidate Terry Riley sat between the flamingos – to bring more attention to the sign, Cabrero said.
But now, Cabrero and his neighbor’s Riley signs were gone, while signs supporting incumbent Mayor Randall Curry and state Rep. Brandon Reed were still posted.
The inconsistency seemed suspect, so Cabrero made some calls. He discovered Riley had taken the signs down voluntarily to avoid potential repercussions for having political signs posted before Oct. 1, which Curry told him was apparently a violation of Horse Cave’s zoning ordinances.
This is technically true. Article 5 of Horse Cave’s 2017 City Zoning Ordinance states that temporary signs posted without successful application for a permit can only be displayed from April 15 to May 31 and Oct. 1 to Nov. 15. The ordinance doesn’t specify political signs as the target, but the permitted time frames align with typical primary and general election dates.
However, Cabrero noted he has seen political signs posted outside those time frames for years with no repercussions. Also, other candidates’ signs remained unmoved.
The Hart County News Herald reported the political sign issue came up at a June 13 city council meeting, where city council candidate Sarah Barker mentioned the Article 5 zoning ordinance prohibiting temporary signs outside of typical election cycles. Barker asked Curry and others with posted signs to remove them in accordance with the ordinance if they hadn’t applied for the necessary permits.
The mayor and council members said they weren’t aware of the zoning ordinance, according to Barker’s summary of the meeting posted on her campaign’s Facebook page. Barker pointed out that the mayor and the council had written the rules by voting on and signing the ordinance into effect in 2017.
“While it may seem minor, in my opinion, it’s essential to know that our current administration and people campaigning for these positions understand the elaborate and tedious constraints the council has placed on residential and commercial properties within the city limits,” Barker wrote in her June 14 Facebook post.
“Candidates must put forth the effort to research the ordinances and city guidelines to understand the issues. If we don’t know what’s wrong, we can’t fix it.”
The zoning ordinance on the books could potentially run afoul of legal precedent. The Supreme Court has ruled that while governments can impose time, place and manner restrictions on some speech, such regulations must pass a strict legal test.
Time, place and manner restrictions must first be content-neutral, meaning that the rules aren’t prohibiting a specific type of speech, like political speech, while allowing other types of speech, like commercial speech. Second, they must serve a significant governmental interest. Third, regulations must provide alternatives for similar free speech.
In City of Ladue v. Gilleo, the Supreme Court ruled that sign restrictions based on content were unconstitutional because they violated freedom of speech. The court held that the governmental interest to reduce visual clutter in the case was outweighed by the residents’ First Amendment rights, and all speech alternatives to posting signage were inadequate substitutes because they were more burdensome or did not convey the same message.
In addition to temporary resident signs during certain times of year, Horse Cave’s zoning ordinance allows signs to be posted by the government, public utility and construction companies, Realtors and new business owners without permits. To apply for a permit, residents must go to the zoning authority and pay $5 per sign, Barker said.
It’s not clear whether Horse Cave’s ordinance would meet legal scrutiny.
Barker said her purpose in bringing the ordinance up at the meeting was to prove that the current mayor and council aren’t doing their due diligence by reading the fine print of what they are approving.
“They’re not following through with what they’re voting on,” she said.
Cabrero said he believes the ordinance is a violation of his free speech, and that it benefits the incumbent mayor to block other candidates from advertising until October. During the 2018 elections, Riley lost to Curry by just two votes.
“They’re leaning on the ignorance of people that this is legal, but it’s not,” Cabrero said.
After the June 14 meeting, Curry said he personally called everyone who independently put up signs to support him and instructed them to take them down in accordance with the ordinance. He added that he told Reed to do the same.
“If you bring a problem to me, I try to fix it,” Curry said. “It’s a non-issue.”
On Monday afternoon, Cabrero took a drive a few blocks from his house. After waiting for a train to pass through, he finally got a view to the other side. Sure enough, just as he’d guessed, the Reed sign was still there, he said, while his flamingos remained lonely.
– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.