Swahili, French, Myanmar, Bosnian and Spanish could all be heard during the first-ever bilingual family reading event Monday night at Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School.
Those five languages are the most spoken by bilingual students at Dishman-McGinnis, according to English as a second language teacher Marsha Stinson.
“Our school is just about 50 percent non-English speaking,” Stinson said. “And so we just wanted to celebrate the diversity of the languages, and reading in their native languages because research shows that it really helps support their growth in English literacy.”
More than 20 students and their families gathered at the school to share a meal and listen to stories in their native languages.
Books like “M is for Myanmar” by Elizabeth Rush and Khin Maung Myint were read aloud by fluent speakers underneath colorful tents set up in the gym.
Attendee Elsa Lopez, who moved to Bowling Green about six months ago from Puerto Rico, said she brought her second grade son Roberto to the event to help instill that “his first language (Spanish) and (the English) language ... both are important.”
Children also won prizes and were invited to take home books in their native languages. Any that are left will become part of the school library’s first bilingual section.
“We’ve searched high and low for just a variety (of books), trying to get books for all languages represented in our school, not just the ones here tonight,” Stinson said. “We have approximately 12 or more different languages spoken in our school, so diversity is flourishing here and we want to celebrate that every day.”
The Bowling Green Independent School District will also be celebrating National Read Across America Week with other literacy-related events including author visits.
