A longtime teacher at Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School has been tapped to become the school’s principal, the school district announced Friday.
Shawn Perkins, who currently teaches fifth grade social studies, has been with Dishman-McGinnis since 2009. He’s slated to begin his new duties May 1.
“It is always an exciting time when a new principal is selected for a school,” Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said in a news release.
“Dishman-McGinnis has developed an outstanding school culture that attracts and retains outstanding teachers and staff while celebrating the diversity of their student body. Mr. Perkins will build on that great culture to improve and enhance the student experience at Dishman-McGinnis,” Fields said.
Before his current teaching role, Perkins also taught special education and the third, fourth and fifth grades, with a focus on reading, writing, science and social studies.
Further, he currently serves as the school’s technology integration specialist, has served as Student Technology Leadership Program coordinator and helped develop the school’s programming for assisting struggling students.
Perkins is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and the University of the Cumberlands, with certifications in elementary education, teacher leader endorsement and educational administration, according to the district’s news release.
Perkins and his wife, Stacey, have three children, Sophia, 6, Jack, 2, and Samuel, 2.
Dishman-McGinnis faculty and staff were notified of the decision through a Google Meet session Friday.
“After working at Dishman-McGinnis Ele-mentary for the past 10 years and realizing what a great staff and culture we have, I am excited about the opportunity to push us to new heights while continuing to push for excellence for all our staff and students,” Perkins told the group. “It’s always a great day to be a Purple!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.