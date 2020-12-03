When the National Park Service and National Park Foundation host the 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, custom ornaments designed by Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School students will decorate the branches of the display.
The Kentucky Department of Education selected Dishman-McGinnis to represent the state, joining 55 other schools across the country in creating ornaments for display on the Ellipse in the President’s Park outside the White House, the department said in a news release.
“The America Celebrates display is one of the highlights of the National Tree experience, and we are so excited for everyone to see the ‘Kentucky Snowmen’ designs that our talented students from Dishman-McGinnis came up with,” Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said. “Despite everything that our students have been through this year with the pandemic, I am so happy they were able to participate in this fun and creative event, but also learn a lot during the process.”
The ornaments will adorn 56 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree and represent each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia.
The National Park Service and National Park Foundation are not hosting a live audience for this year’s tree lighting. Beginning Thursday, an online ceremony will be viewable.
“At Dishman-McGinnis Elementary, we are honored to represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the national ornament display this year,” Dishman-McGinnis Principal Shawn Perkins said in the release. “We look forward to our ornaments being placed on the America Celebrates trees and hope that people learn what makes our students proud to be from Kentucky.”
Mary Sansom, a traveling elementary art teacher for the Bowling Green Independent School District, said her visual art students created a collection of images of snowpeople enjoying the best Kentucky offers.
“Images range from a snow woman in a large festive hat enjoying the winner’s circle at the Kentucky Derby to a snowman in full fishing gear proudly displaying a bass just pulled from a Kentucky lake,” she said in the release.
Dishman-McGinnis art students in the fourth and fifth grades began their design process by researching Kentucky landmarks, historical sites and symbols. Using that research as a launching pad, students drew their own snowpeople based on a previous unit that taught them how to sketch from multiple vantage points. The students’ objective was to create a unique ornament design by combining an image of Kentucky with a snowman or woman of their choice, the release said.
Using sharpies, watercolors and colored pencils, Sansom said the results were “a collection of whimsical snowmen enjoying the best of Kentucky during the holidays.”
Dishman-McGinnis’ student body represents more than 15 countries, the release noted, with 2019-20 School Report Card data showing that 70% of its enrollment are minority students.
The release said many of Sansom’s students had not studied Kentucky before this project and were excited to learn more about the state.
“They learned about everything from Fort Knox and the gold reserve, the Kentucky Horse Park and why our horses are world-famous, to Muhammad Ali and his legacy,” Sansom said. “Often these students come from war-torn countries and Kentucky is the only safe place they know. The pride they had to learn about their new home state was heartwarming.
“I was reminded how lucky I am to live in such a beautiful and diverse state. So to say the least, it meant a great deal for my students to be able to represent the Commonwealth, and they thoroughly enjoyed learning about their state in such a meaningful way.”
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.