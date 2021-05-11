Jury selection began Tuesday in the case of a Bowling Green man who prosecutors are attempting to hold responsible for two overdose deaths.
Justice is being balanced with safety in the courtroom - jury trials were allowed to resume only last week after the COVID-19 pandemic and rising cases brought them to a halt last year.
The Kentucky Supreme Court issued an order in February allowing jury trials to resume on May 1.
Since the order came down, a significant portion of the state's population has been vaccinated, but jurors and courtroom personnel are expected to abide by restrictions during trials mandated by the state's high court.
Potential jurors selected to potentially take part in the trial of Tracy Boyd have been divided into smaller groups during the jury selection process.
Altogether, three groups of prospective jurors have been brought separately into the courtroom over the course of Tuesday to be questioned during jury selection by Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Turner and Boyd's attorney, Alan Simpson.
The state supreme court is requiring six feet of distance between all jurors in the courtroom at all times and masks have been mandated as well.
In-person viewing by the general public is also subject to social distancing and capacity limitations set out in other orders issued by the state supreme court.
Two weeks have been set aside for Boyd's trial on charges that include two counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and a count of engaging in organized crime.
Boyd is charged in connection with the overdose deaths of Joshua Kinkade and Matthew Dobring.
Kinkade, 32, was found dead Nov. 22, 2019, at a residence on Parkhurst Drive, while Dobring, 38, died two days later in Louisville.
According to court records, autopsies showed the presence of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other substances in their systems.
A jury is expected to be seated and attorneys' opening statements given on Wednesday.
Boyd was indicted last year by a grand jury on the two manslaughter counts, along with drug trafficking offenses, and three subsequent indictments have added more trafficking charges and the organized crime court.
Two co-defendants have already pleaded guilty and are anticipated to testify at the trial.
Stephanie Silvano pleaded guilty to a count of reckless homicide and three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Scott Bernauer pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Silvano and Bernauer admitted guilt in connection with Kinkade's death, and both co-defendants await sentencing.
