The term critical race theory has unleashed chaos across the country in recent months, sending some parents into an uproar while decrying schools’ efforts to promote diversity and racial equality as indoctrination.
In July, for example, a group of local parents and residents showed up at a Warren County Public Schools Board of Education meeting to complain about CRT and “Marxist ideologies” being taught in schools – though they offered no evidence to support that claim.
Despite hearing from WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton that he wasn’t aware of the term appearing in any curriculum in Kentucky – let alone the district’s own schools – former Warren County Board of Education member Larry Causey pressed on with his opposition.
Causey wanted to “warn” the board that he would have his two grandchildren pulled out of attending WCPS.
“I have no intention of them being told that they’re bad people because of the color of their skin, and that’s exactly what it’s about,” Causey said.
For Angela Townsend, a retired educator who was named in 2016 to the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame, there are echoes of the present-day controversy in a battle she fought in the mid-1990s. Back then, she was fighting to keep an elective course on diversity and multiculturalism that she taught at Greenwood High School.
“I see a lot of parallels,” Townsend said, explaining that her idea for the class grew out of the racism she saw around her back then. “I thought ‘Maybe we need to learn to get along a little bit better.’ ”
Though well-received by students – who drew up a petition and collected more than 300 signatures to keep the class – it was ultimately killed by the school board at the time, which scrapped it in April 1996, according to press reports at the time.
The decision put the school board in conflict with the landmark Kentucky Education Reform Act, which placed school councils – and not school boards – in charge of curriculum and course offering decisions when it was signed into law in 1990.
It also set up a debate between school board members and supporters of the class about what’s worth teaching in schools and who’s accountable for it, a conflict that’s mirrored in the present-day Senate Bill 1, which is now before the Kentucky House after clearing the Senate on a 25-9 vote earlier this month.
An article from the Courier-Journal, which picked up the story at the time, said Townsend developed the class “after a large racial fight over a Rebel flag at Warren East High School a few years ago.”
In a separate incident around the same time, a group of White teenagers tried to stage a rally with Confederate flags at Warren Central High School. “Bowling Green police broke it up,” the Courier-Journal article said.
No such incident had occurred at Greenwood High School, which at the time had about 1,200 students, 95% of them being White. But other things had happened.
Wes Deweese, then a 17-year-old junior at the high school, said someone took an eraser and rubbed “the N-word” onto a Black History Month poster.
And 18-year-old Jeffrey Blissett, then a senior and president of Greenwood’s Black History Club, said some White students gathered across the street from the school the previous year and waved a large Confederate battle flag as classes let out for the day.
It was out of this climate that Townsend’s class on diversity and cultural appreciation grew.
As a language arts teacher, she often drew from current events and newspaper articles, asking students to respond by writing journal entries and discussing them as a class. Students would critique news articles and “I just listened to them,” Townsend said, adding students were able to discuss issues of race and culture civilly: “I didn’t have any fights in my class,” she said.
Her students read books about other cultures, held poetry slams and shared food from their cultures, she said. She encouraged students to attend a religious service of another faith, but it wasn’t required. Townsend remembers having students showcase their talents in front of the class, hoping “that would bring their self-esteem up.”
Still, Townsend remembers parents catching wind of the course and paying visits to her school, and before long, she and her students found themselves defending it in front of the school board.
According to the Courier-Journal article from that time, DeWeese, Blissett and a cousin, Kim Blissett, who was also in the class, attended a board meeting to save it. They were joined by Townsend and several people in the local Black community.
All pleaded with the board not to cancel the class. The students spoke about how useful they found the course, how it helped them defuse other students’ anger over comments or slurs and how it had given them insights into other cultures and human behavior in a way other social studies courses had not.
But the board was not persuaded, and ultimately the class was scrapped.
The board chairman at the time, Ralph Anderson, was quoted as saying he did not think Townsend’s course was necessary.
According to a local obituary, Anderson died in 2017 at the age of 70. He served on the Warren County Board of Education for eight years and was chairman for four of those years.
“Learning to be tolerant of other people and their differences … it’s true, that’s extremely important,” Anderson told the Courier-Journal in the 1996 article. “So is being punctual. But we don’t teach a class in it.”
A Daily News article at the time described Anderson’s opposition to the course, contending that it veered away from the basics: “Anderson said he believes the curriculum has become too broad. He said if cultural diversity is covered properly in courses such as literature and history, there shouldn’t be a need for a specialized class on the topic.”
According to another Daily News article that followed up on the issue in August of 1996, the public outcry prompted the board to rethink its position and reinstate the course, albeit with some changes. It was the result of a committee then-Superintendent Leonard McCoy put together to develop a similar class the board could accept. Those who fought the board’s decision to drop the course served on the committee and came to an agreement about how to structure the course. District leaders thought the new course would offer students “a bit more detail.” In addition, it would be taught by instructors with a social studies background.
“(The course) was different from one of our high schools to the next one,” Anderson was quoted as saying at the time. “Basically, it was left to the individual instructor to develop the class. There’s nothing wrong with looking at aspects of American history in more detail, and this class does that. The key is having an outline.”
Townsend and former students the Daily News spoke with said much of the original class was given over to small-group discussions when students would articulate their viewpoints on a given subject and play off each others’ ideas.
Some of the students’ viewpoints, she could tell, were coming from home, but everyone tried to be polite, she said.
Deweese, now 43, told the Daily News he didn’t recall specific assignments but said the class was mostly designed to give high school students different perspectives about people’s backgrounds.
Deweese, who is White, mostly remembers the classroom discussions, like one student asking about certain words and how it affects other people, and why it’s OK for some people to say certain words and others not, Deweese said. He remembers the class as a positive experience.
“Nobody was trying to be mean to each other for having a different perspective,” he said, adding it was “always interesting to hear other people’s perspectives on different subjects.”
For former student Amie Cloutier, the impact of the class was much more profound.
Cloutier, who is White and now 45 years old, described Townsend’s class as “probably the most important class I took in all of high school.”
“It changed the trajectory of my education from then on,” Cloutier told the Daily News.
Through Townsend’s class, Cloutier said she learned to think critically about race and diversity issues and the course instilled in her a “compassion for humanity.”
After she left Greenwood High School, Cloutier went on to graduate from the University of Kentucky and worked overseas in Belfast – starting graduate school there just before the Good Friday agreement was signed in 1998, she said. Later, she worked in Los Angeles to promote voting and ballot access in marginalized communities.
Cloutier said she remembers writing to the school board, asking them to keep the class, but she never heard back.
“They never responded to me. They didn’t give me the time of day about it,” she said.
Like Townsend, Cloutier worries present-day concerns about CRT in schools could leave students with a narrowed universe of discussion and a sanitized presentation of American history.
“It is so important for every single person to understand what the human experience is for every person in this country,” Cloutier said. If you only teach one perspective, she said, “You’re missing out.”