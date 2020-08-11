One day after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools delay reopening until Sept. 28 and start virtually, Kentucky superintendents grilled state officials Tuesday with questions about what it might mean if they forego that guidance.
Should a district decide to reopen its schools for in-person classes sooner than that date, Interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Kevin Brown said the state Department of Education’s first step would be to pick up the phone.
Brown said a conference call would include the district’s school board members and possibly other state education officials.
“We want to know why you decided to go against the recommendation of public health, the governor and the department to go ahead and have school,” Brown told superintendents during a webcast Tuesday. “My goal would be to have a different outcome at the end of the conversation.”
Failing that, Brown outlined potential steps that could be taken afterward, including state agency action.
“The governor of course does have executive order authority,” Brown said, adding that the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services could also step in. “We all know that local health departments, and I believe also the commissioner of public health, have very broad authority to close public buildings, including school buildings and a group of buildings, being a district, during a public health emergency if the public health requires it.”
Brown said Kentucky’s board of education could also take action granted to it by emergency regulations.
To support his recommendation Monday, Beshear pointed to the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, an increase in infection rates among children across the country, the experience of schools in other states and families who’ve continued to travel to virus hotspots for vacations.
Potential consequences for local districts also include possible virus outbreaks that spiral out of control, Brown suggested.
“If you were to go back in the height of the pandemic, then there are a lot of things that could happen. You could end up having to close school a few days later. It could really get out of control and you could be included in national media and none of us want to see that,” Brown said.
In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton said he was surprised when Beshear called for a major delay until late September. Clayton called the negative consequences for vulnerable students and working families “insurmountable.”
As a result, Clayton said he has reached out to Brown to work out a “plausible path forward.”
If there’s a decision to amend the school’s calendar, Clayton said, the district’s board will meet in the near future.
Regardless, students will start back Aug. 24, even if that means an entirely virtual start, Clayton said.
Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields publicly grappled with the decision on social media Tuesday: “Continuing to work on a very difficult decision for our district to try and meet the needs of our @BGISD students, staff, families and community,” he tweeted.
Fields issued the following statement that was shared on the district’s social media accounts and website:
“Following Governor Beshear’s recommendation yesterday, members of the Board of Education and I have heard from several members of our community including parents, employees and business leaders. Many are concerned about school-age children continuing to lack access to the high-quality instruction, positive relationships and social interaction that our schools offer. Not all families have access to high-speed internet, and most all working parents will struggle to work while finding child care and facilitating effective nontraditional instruction. At this time, we are still considering all instructional options and plan to finalize decisions on how to begin the 2020-2021 school year tomorrow, Aug. 12th.”
