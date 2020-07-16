A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend and possessing a forged prescription.
The Bowling Green Police Department was called shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday to Walgreen's, 1145 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, regarding a physical disturbance outside the business involving a man and a woman.
Police made contact with the couple and detained Charles Green, 26, after he became belligerent, according to an arrest citation.
Green said he had been in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend. Police made contact with the girlfriend, who was wearing an arm sling she said was for a fractured ulna that was caused Monday by Green during an altercation on Church Street, an arrest citation said.
Green denied assaulting Wilson, saying her injuries resulted from falling off a moped, his citation said. Green was charged with second-degree assault.
Police spoke with a Walgreen's pharmacist who alleged that Green dropped off a prescription for his girlfriend that had been altered or forged. The pharmacist checked with the doctor who wrote the prescription for oxycodone and found that it had been altered from 11 pills to 21, the citation said.
Green told police he was given the prescription to drop off by his girlfriend, and the girlfriend said that she knew the prescription was for 11 pills and that Green must have altered the prescription, according to an arrest citation.
Green was charged additionally with criminal possession of a forged prescription and fourth-degree assault.
