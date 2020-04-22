Cardiologist Jerry Roy and Emergency Room Director William Moss are both seeing some disturbing health care trends that have little to do with the COVID-19 respiratory illness brought on by the coronavirus.
Moss, director of the ER at The Medical Center at Bowling Green, said fear is keeping some people from seeking treatment during the pandemic, and he sees that as a fearful trend.
“Our concern is that we’re seeing more and more people delaying getting care because of worries about coming to the emergency room,” Moss said. “If they have problems, they need to come in. If they have something like a kidney infection and wait two or three days to come in, they could end up in the intensive care unit.”
Moss said the reluctance to visit the ER is showing up in national and local health care statistics.
“We’re seeing a lot of COVID-19 cases,” he said, “but there has been a lowering in the number of other types of cases. We’re not seeing as many heart patients, and we know they’re out there.”
Roy, a cardiologist at Graves Gilbert Clinic, said national figures are showing a decline in non-COVID-19 cases in general and cardiac care in particular. Orders to cease elective surgeries and mandates to stay at home may account for some of the decline.
A statement from the American Hospital Association confirmed the downward trend.
“Across the country, our members have observed a decline in patients who need non-COVID-19 emergency care,” the AHA said in a statement. “An influencer of this trend is stay-at-home orders, which have resulted in less incidents such as accidents and other injuries.”
Roy said his experience indicates that the drop in cardiac cases is not entirely because of stay-at-home orders and limits on what operating rooms can do.
“I had a patient a week or so ago who resisted coming in to the ER,” Roy said. “I understand the concern and not wanting to contract the virus, but you need to take precautions when dealing with cardiac care.”
Roy said patients can heed rules put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while also heeding the signs of heart disease.
“If you have chest pains or other symptoms, it’s important to get to your local emergency room,” he said.
And both Moss and Roy said the emergency rooms at The Medical Center and TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital have safeguards in place that should allay patients’ fears.
“When we first saw this (pandemic) coming, we created a separate part of the ER strictly for people with those (COVID-19) symptoms,” Moss said. “We want patients to know that we’ve made the ER as safe as we can by keeping people separate.”
Likewise, Roy said the Greenview ER has made efforts to keep other patients from being exposed to those being treated for COVID-19 symptoms.
“Both hospitals in town are taking extreme precautions,” he said. “In the Greenview ER, we have staff who only deal with COVID-19 patients and other staff who deal specifically with other types of injuries or illness.
“We’re doing what we can to make the emergency room as safe as it can be. We want to help calm the fears that people have.”
