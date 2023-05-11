Documentary filmmaker and Western Kentucky University graduate Brett Culp will be speaking about his award-winning career at The Capitol at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Brett will share high visual stories from his travels around the world as a documentary filmmaker, stories of ordinary people who did extraordinary things,” said Travis Keller, chairman of the 2023 Rotary District Conference.
Warren County Public Library and the Bowling Green Rotary Club partnered to bring Culp to Bowling Green. While open to the public, “An Evening with Brett Culp” is a part of the Annual Rotary Conference which will have 55 different Rotary Clubs from across the state in attendance.
“I felt that bringing Brett Culp to Bowling Green would not only help energize us as Rotarians, as we seek to live out our motto of ‘Service Above Self,’ but also to help those in my community to relocate their sense of purpose and belief that one person truly can make a difference,” Keller said.
Culp is best known for his documentary “Legend of the Knight.”
It tells the uplifting true stories of individuals who used their childhood love of Batman to overcome adversity and create a positive impact.
Instead of releasing his documentary through normal distribution channels, Culp decided to take a different approach, according to his website.
He allowed anyone in the world to stream it at their local movie theater, with all proceeds going to a charity of their choosing.
The documentary was streamed in more than 100 cities across the globe.
Culp’s talks revolve around leadership and getting involved within the community. Some of his most popular talks are “Superhero Leadership” and “Energizing Your Future.”
“Brett has a gift. He is able to unlock belief inside people, who for whatever reason had locked it away and forgotten about it. I want everyone to come and to discover the extraordinary power that ordinary people possess,” Keller said.