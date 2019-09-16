The Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers is coming to the Capitol Arts Center Tuesday night for a screening of “Gay Chorus Deep South” along with a Q& A with director David Charles Rodrigues.
“It’s a great opportunity for people in our community to learn more about what’s going on in the world around them and understanding the people around them,” said Ernie Small, a Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center board member.
The film follows 300 singers in the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus on their tour of the American deep south in response to anti-LGBTQ laws and the 2016 election. The documentary has won numerous awards including being the audience choice winner at the Tribeca Film Festival.
“The conversations and connections that emerge offer a glimpse of a less divided America, where the things that divide us — faith, politics, sexual identity — are set aside by the soaring power of music, humanity, and a little drag,” according to a SKyPAC press release.
The documentary is one of six films for the 2019-2020 season of the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers showing at the Capitol, which is managed by SKyPAC.
South Arts created the Southern Circuit tour to show different independent films all across the South with the goal to “provide audiences with the opportunity to meet filmmakers and learn about the art of filmmaking, and encourage community engagement using film as a conduit for discussions about social and community issues,” according to the South Arts website.
Before the screening, Bowling Green High School student Christian Butterfield will be doing a poetry reading. Christian was recently recognized as one of five National Student Poets.
The screening is free and open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.
