Community Action of Southern Kentucky administrators and staff were surprised Tuesday with a $10,000 check from Dollar General officials.
The donation was made as part of the company’s “Days of Giving” campaign in which Dollar General strives to support communities and serve others during the holiday season.
Donald Butler, interim CEO of Community Action, was not in attendance for the occasion because of a family matter, but he provided a statement on the donation.
“Thanks again for this kind donation for so many people who need our help, especially during this difficult time in history,” Butler said.
“Our board of directors and staff pledge to the owners, leadership and workers at Dollar General that we will use all of these funds wisely to meet the most important needs for people as we go down the path of building stronger families and communities,” he said.
Dollar General Senior Director of Distribution Joseph Hunter and Senior Human Resources Manager Michelle Duran presented the check.
“This is definitely the best part of my job when I get to do things like this and see it go back to the community,” Hunter said.
Hunter said Community Action earned the donation with its commitment to the region, which is showcased through its works and mission statement.
Community Action says it “changes people’s lives, embodies the spirit of hope, improves communities and makes America a better place to live.”
The donation also comes at a time of great need.
Community Action official Lindsey Chaffin said the COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on the organization.
“When I was told they would be giving this donation to us, we were just so blessed to be able to receive this – especially during Christmas time where we have an increased need for our services,” Chaffin said.
“We can really put that check to great use in serving our communities,” Chaffin said. “This is something that not only our agency deserves, but our community deserves as well just because of everything that has been going on through the past year. This is definitely something positive that will uplift the agency and our community.”
Chaffin said the organization has seen an increased need for its services during the pandemic as people are seeking assistance with rent, food and heating bills and other wide-ranging concerns.
Community Action Director of Children’s Services Carla Brown said the donation will be used to support people of all ages in southcentral Kentucky.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.