Who says brick-and-mortar retail is dying?
Not Dollar General.
The Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based convenience store chain is on a growth spurt in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and announced plans this week to build a DG Fresh cold storage facility in Warren County’s Kentucky Transpark as part of a strategy to self-deliver fresh produce to its stores.
Dollar General, which got its start in Scottsville in 1939, plans to build a 160,000-square-foot cold storage and distribution center near the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative building in the transpark.
Construction is expected to begin by early fall and be completed by summer 2021.
The announcement came in conjunction with the company’s release of plans to open three new DG Fresh distribution facilities, including one in California and another in Oklahoma.
Each location will eventually have about 65 employees and support up to 1,500 Dollar General stores.
These additions will give the company nine DG Fresh distribution centers as it builds on a strategy of self-distributing frozen and refrigerated products such as dairy, deli and frozen products.
A news release said Bowling Green’s location and the ease of setting up shop on a “build-ready” site in the transpark tipped the scales in Warren County’s favor as Dollar General searched for sites.
“When Dollar General began looking for a site, we were prepared,” Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch said. “With the support of local and state officials and utility partners, we were able to move quickly and win the project in less than a month.”
Warren Fiscal Court was among those helping lure the DG Fresh facility.
In July, fiscal court approved issuing industrial revenue bonds of up to $30 million for the DG Fresh industrial building.
Dollar General expects to invest $26 million in the facility, according to a news release.
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said the city’s location played a role in bringing that investment to the transpark.
“The Kentucky Transpark is centrally located, making it great for meeting Dollar General’s logistical needs,” Wilkerson said. “Dollar General’s future in our community and their market growth in the U.S. is bright. We are proud that they chose Bowling Green as the home of their new cold storage and distribution facility.”
Along with the announcement of the Bowling Green DG Fresh facility, Dollar General this week announced that it will build a 630,000-square-foot traditional distribution center in Kentucky’s Boone County, which is near Cincinnati.
It will be the company’s 18th traditional distribution center. At full capacity, it is expected to employ 250 people and serve 800 stores.
The traditional and DG Fresh distribution centers are needed to keep pace with Dollar General’s breakneck growth.
A publicly traded company, Dollar General reported annual revenue for 2019 of $25.625 billion, a 9.18% increase from 2018.
Since 2010, Dollar General’s annual profits have increased five-fold and its stock has surged more than 800%.
Its locations have nearly doubled and now approach 17,000 across 46 states.
