With October recognized nationally as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Warren County Public Library will show the documentary “And So I Stayed” on Tuesday at the Capitol Arts Center.
The award-winning film details the stories of three women who were victims of domestic violence and were prosecuted for fighting back against their accusers.
The documentary follows Kim Dadou Brown, Tanisha Davis and Nikki Addimando who, after years of abuse, were incarcerated for killing their abusers.
Screening sponsor and partner Ernie Small said the film is part of the 2021-22 Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers and highlights what can happen in domestic violence cases.
“As much as anything, I think all of the films that have been showing in the last few years of the Southern Circuit have been about a wide variety of issues,” Small said. “These movies have really brought to people’s attention a number of things that are going on in the world today. It’s pretty eye-opening to me to see all of this issues. It’s been a great opportunity for me.”
The screening will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed be a question-and-answer session with Barren River Area Safe Space Executive Director Tori Henninger.
BRASS, a domestic abuse treatment center in Bowling Green, provides assistance and shelter for victims.
A candlelight vigil at the screening will commemorate domestic abuse victims.
The film will also be available to watch virtually until the end of the day on Wednesday.
Either option is free after registering at https://warrenpl .org/events/.
“People who don’t want to come in person can always watch online,” Small said. “We just want to offer the community something they don’t get anywhere else.”
– Individuals seeking immediate assistance from BRASS can call its crisis lines at 1-800-928-1183 or 270-843-1183. The center can be reached for other inquiries at 270-781-9334.