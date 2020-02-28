Responding to fears fueled by a warning from national health officials that the coronavirus is certain to spread more widely in the U.S., the leader of the Barren River District Health Department has a message for the public: Don’t panic.
“I would like for the community to know that our agency is preparing for COVID-19,” like any other respiratory disease outbreak, said Matt Hunt, the health department’s director.
The risk of contracting the virus in the U.S. is currently low, but Hunt said the Barren River District Health Department is taking steps to prepare by consulting with local stakeholders and conducting ongoing conference calls with the Kentucky Department for Public Health for the latest updates.
“We’re constantly reviewing the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) data and recommendations and planning accordingly,” he said.
Hunt also echoed comments Gov. Andy Beshear made Thursday during a news conference emphasizing that there are currently no COVID-19 cases in the state.
In a news release, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack outlined the agency’s response, also stressing the lack of confirmed cases and Kentucky’s “strong disease surveillance system.”
“The Kentucky Department for Public Health is working closely with the CDC and local partners to address the COVID-19 response and remains vigilant with active surveillance measures in place,” he said.
“This virus is a serious public health concern, however the risk to the general public at this time in Kentucky remains low and we have no confirmed cases and no persons under investigation. If the situation changes and we start seeing person-to-person transmission in Kentucky, we have plans in place to help reduce the impact of diseases like novel coronavirus,” Stack said.
There are at least 60 coronavirus cases in the U.S., The Associated Press reported Friday.
Globally, the virus has infected more than 83,000 people, with symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Worldwide, there have been at least 2,800 deaths as a result of the virus, with most concentrated in mainland China, where COVID-19 originated. By Friday, the list of countries hit by the coronavirus moved toward 60, the Associated Press reported.
Speaking to the Daily News on Friday, Hunt likened the Barren River District Health Department’s coronavirus efforts to emergency preparations made for natural disasters or other events that spur increases in demand for medical care.
That includes regularly working with a regional health care coalition with members that include representatives from area hospitals, emergency management personnel, LifeSkills and long-term care facilities and Western Kentucky University. The group meets monthly and represents the 10-county Barren River region.
“We plan for pandemics like this constantly,” he said.
Asked for information about its own preparations for community spread of the coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Smith with TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital responded in the following statement to the Daily News.
“TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital is working diligently to ensure we are prepared for potential issues related to the spread of coronavirus,” Smith wrote.
“To date, we have not had any patients who have tested positive for coronavirus. Our preparedness efforts include reinforcing appropriate infection prevention protocols, helping to ensure we have needed supplies and equipment, staffing contingency plans, and emergency planning and preparedness. We are also emphasizing responsible use of personal protective equipment, such as gowns, face shields, N-95 respirators and linens and are preparing to share supplies among our hospitals, if needed, to ensure continued availability.
“We encourage our community members to use everyday preventive actions such as staying home when sick, covering your cough or sneeze, and washing hands with soap and water.”
Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, an infectious disease and travel health specialist with Med Center Health, said this is not the first time the health care provider has faced an infectious disease outbreak. She urged the public not to panic and to put the virus into perspective. This year’s flu has already proved much more harmful, killing 10,000 people worldwide.
“Don’t ignore it,” she said, recommending people go to the CDC or World Health Organization for accurate information about the virus. “Be level-headed and appropriate with it.”
In general, Med Center Health takes emergency preparedness seriously, Shadowen said.
The health care provider regularly conducts drills and maintains infection prevention measures. It boasts 15 negative pressure rooms, which are uniquely pressurized to prevent the spread of airborne contagious diseases such as measles or tuberculosis. If more space is needed, she said an inflatable hospital is on hand that allows for 16 additional beds that can be converted into negative pressure rooms as well.
For several months now, Shadowen said Med Center Health has been screening relevant patients for the virus.
“We ask people if you’ve traveled to any of the countries … and we check the list to see if you’re at risk. So we’ve been doing that for some time now,” she said, adding no one has been under investigation for being infected. “Nobody has met the criteria at this point.”
In general, Shadowen encouraged the public to use common sense strategies one might use to avoid getting the flu. She urged people to trust public health experts.
“In any emergency situation, health care in general works together very well,” she said.
