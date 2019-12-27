Whether living in forests, deserts or underwater, animals need habitat to survive.
In Kentucky’s reservoirs, wood is an important habitat for the food chain of benthic invertebrates (tiny creatures without backbones), small fish and larger, adult sportfish. It’s a resource for young fish to find food and seek refuge from preyfish.
But woody habitats break down in aging waters, according to Joseph Zimmerman, an aquatic habitat specialist at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
In response to this trend, the department collects natural Christmas trees from across the state each year to restore the fish homes.
“Donated Christmas trees are one of the tools we use to replenish this lost habitat,” Zimmerman said.
This year, the state will work to create new fish habitat in Barren River Lake as part of the multi-year, large-scale Barren River Lake Fish Habitat Project.
“We will be building 15 new fish attractor sites near the Narrows area of Barren River Lake in January,” Zimmerman said.
Department experts will attach donated Christmas trees to wooden pallet structures. They’ll place them in deep water to attract large crappie and bass and in shallow water to provide refuge and cover for young sportfish.
Each site is marked with GPS coordinates and placed on the department’s page on “Lakes with Fish Attractors” for interested anglers.
The department set up nearly 40 sites statewide for people to donate their trees after the holidays.
“We just ask that they remove any artificial decorations, lights, tinsel, ornaments, etc.,” Zimmerman said.
In Warren County, there are sites at the Southwest District Fisheries Office at 970 Bennett Lane in Bowling Green and Cabela’s Outpost at 3395 Nell O’Bryan Court in Bowling Green. The contacts are Eric Cummins, 270-746-7127, and Jacob Carroll, 270-936-8324, respectively. Cummins is also the contact for the location in southern Barren County: the Barren River Lake Port Oliver Boat Ramp off Ky. 252.
This state effort has been ongoing to protect fish populations while reducing the environmental cost of sending trees to landfills, Zimmerman said.
Nationally, wooden habitat has often been removed for residential development, recreation and aesthetics. Protecting it is required to maintain sustainable fish stocks and healthy lake ecosystems, according to research from the Northwest Fisheries Science Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
– For more information on Kentucky’s program, visit fw.ky.gov/Fish/Pages/Xmas_Tree_Recycling.aspx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.