A $100,000 pledge from Bluegrass Supply Chain to The Foundry Christian Community Center will aid in the continued growth and expansion of the center.
Terry Daniels, executive director of The Foundry, said the donation came as a welcome surprise to the organization.
“We were not expecting it at all,” Daniels said. “Bluegrass Supply Chain called us and asked if they could stop by and give us a gift, which isn’t uncommon. We just didn’t expect it to be that size. We are extremely appreciative, thankful and grateful.”
He said the donation will be critical for the organization’s operations over the next five years and will help provide opportunities for more students.
“Bluegrass has offered their support many times through acts of volunteerism” he said. “This additional act was something different and something special.”
The Foundry also recently won a $100,000 Impact Grant from the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky to build a new 25,000 square-foot facility for its preschool.
With that addition comes the ability to provide for an additional 240 students and also allows for the expansion of the after-school program.
“We are very grateful for people recognizing the impact we can make and that they believe in us,” Daniels said. “When people give generously to The Foundry, they are making a lasting impact to the families, children and the community.”
The organization, which focuses on the West End of Bowling Green and has a partnership with the Bowling Green and Warren County school districts, operates on donations so the families don’t have to pay.
The Foundry’s mission is to educate 3, 4 and 5-year old children and help them overcome struggles with learning, poverty and other disadvantages.
“We focus on kindergarten readiness,” Daniels said. “We want to get their learning abilities on the right track so that they can continue their progress throughout the learning years.”
Daniels said The Foundry’s readiness rate is above 80%, compared to the state’s readiness rate in the 40% range.
“We really do make a difference at The Foundry, breaking the cycle of poverty ... ,” he said.
Aimee Miller, controller for Bluegrass Supply Chain, a Bowling Green-based logistics company, said the company is celebrating its 20-year anniversary.
She said the company has partnered with The Foundry many times over the years and has also donated $35,000 to the organization to help build a classroom.
“We are becoming more strategic in our giving and plan to be more intentional with our gifts moving forward,” said John Higgins, founder and CEO of Bluegrass Supply Chain.
He said he is proud of the employees at Bluegrass and the longevity they have allowed the company to enjoy.
“A 20-year anniversary is a big accomplishment,” Miller said. “We want to ensure that we celebrate by making our community a better place. We appreciate all The Foundry does and look forward to our partnership in the future.”