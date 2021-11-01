A Barren County man arrested in connection with the deaths of his brother and sister-in-law has been indicted on murder charges.
Cody Nathaniel Bacon, 21, of Glasgow, was formally charged by a Barren County grand jury with two counts of murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Bacon is accused of shooting David A. Pace, 24, and Brittany R. Pace, 23, on Sept. 2.
The wanton endangerment charges are based on allegations that two children were present and placed in danger by Bacon’s alleged conduct.
Bacon was set to appear Monday in Barren Circuit Court for arraignment.
The double homicide was investigated by the Glasgow Police Department, which found the bodies of the couple in a residence on North Race Street.
An arrest citation said police arrived at the residence soon after a 911 call from a man who reported that he had shot his brother and sister-in-law.
GPD Sgt. Wesley Hicks said in the citation that when he arrived at the scene, he saw a man waving his arms at him.
Hicks then commanded the man, later identified as Bacon, at gunpoint to drop to his knees.
Glasgow police said officers encountered Bacon with a weapon in his hands, and that he complied with officers’ commands before being taken into custody.
Bacon was detained and “began to state he was sorry for what he done,” according to court records.
“Bacon stated that he had shot his brother and sister-in-law because he was tired of his brother and sister-in-law arguing/fussing with the children,” Hicks said in the arrest citation.
Bacon told police he used a 9 mm handgun to shoot David and Brittany Pace and that two children were behind him when he fired the gun, the citation said.
Barren Circuit Judge John Alexander set a $500,000 cash bond for Bacon, who remains in the Barren County Detention Center.
Under Kentucky law, the case is eligible for the death penalty due to it being a homicide case with multiple deaths.
The decision to pursue the death penalty rests with Barren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Gardner, who would have to file official notice of intent to seek capital punishment or other enhanced penalties, which include life without parole or life with no parole consideration for at least 25 years.