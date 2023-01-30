Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky is expanding its service area to include Adair, Cumberland, Green and Todd counties.
The nonprofit organization currently serves the Barren River Area Development District, which includes Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren counties.
The decision to expand the service area was made after it was observed that there were several outlying counties with a need that did not receive support from the organization.
“As soon as we noticed this, we approached the board,” said Stephanie Morton, executive director of DSSKY. “We want to be able to help out these other counties. We don’t want people to be without the support of our services.”
The organization, which serves all ages, is what Morton describes as a “breath to breath service,” offering lifetime help to individuals with Down syndrome, as well as their families.
New parents are provided support so that their children can grow to be all they can be to lead fulfilling, independent lives, she said.
Educational, social and emotional therapies are offered, in addition to what is received through Medicare and school.
“We strive to make these individuals a participating part of the community, living as independently as they can,” she said. “That is done through job training and other services we provide at no cost to our families.”
The organization is privately funded and doesn’t receive money from the state or federal government, so it depends on fundraisers and grants.
Morton said they hold four major fundraisers throughout the year, including the Pre-Derby Gala, Duffing for Down Syndrome golf scramble, Drive Up for Down Syndrome and Step Up for Down Syndrome, the longest running fundraiser in its 25th year.
The organization itself is celebrating its 25th year serving the area and its 10th year in its current facility, The Buddy House, at 522 State St.
The expansion of services into the other counties is something that Morton said she is looking forward to.
“We’re just really excited to be able to share what we do with a larger area and are looking forward to working with even more families,” she said.