Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky is challenging Kentuckians to contribute $21 in 2021 to raise money and awareness for Down syndrome individuals and families in southcentral Kentucky.
DSSKY operates out of the Buddy House, hosting classes and events to provide services to individuals born with Down syndrome and their families. The organization also offers additional therapies, educational classes and resources for the parents of individuals with Down syndrome, Executive Director Stephanie Morton said.
“The organization has helped many individuals reach more independent goals and gain skills necessary to live more fulfilling lives,” Motion said.
The nonprofit organization provides services to individuals with Down syndrome of all ages free of charge, according to the organization’s website. The organization does not receive state or federal funding, so the profits from the $21 in 2021 fundraiser go toward funding programs the organization provides.
“All funds raised go directly toward the programs provided for the families and to pay utilities and mortgage payments,” Morton said. “This year we would like to raise enough to possibly pay off our mortgage.”
DSSKY is challenging people to contribute $21 to the organization in 2021 because Down syndrome’s medical diagnosis is Trisomy 21, Morton said. “We are making 2021 our year,” Morton said.
Due to COVID-19, the center has adopted precautions for dealing with its high-risk participants. Events and classes are being modified to operate within safe parameters, Morton said.
“We have been delivering our classes via Zoom and have just recently begun individual sessions that follow guidelines to protect our individuals with Down syndrome,” Morton said.
The organization plans several events in 2021, including Community Yoga Day, World Down Syndrome Day Celebration, Pre-Derby Gala and the Duffing for Down Syndrome Golf Scramble.
Donations can be made to the fundraiser by calling the center at 270-796-5002 or emailing info@dssky.org. More information about DSSKY and links to donate can be found at www.dssky.org.
