The Bowling Green Fire Department responded twice in less than 48 hours to Dublin’s Irish Pub to put out small fires at the business.
The first incident at the 904 State St. bar was reported Saturday night.
BGFD spokeswoman Marlee Boenig said the fire department received the call at 6:13 p.m. Saturday after a Dublin’s employee opened the door and found the business full of smoke.
A fire in the business activated the sprinkler system, which kept the blaze from spreading, and firefighters used an extinguisher to put out the blaze and fans to clear the smoke from the building, Boenig said.
Dublin’s owner Kent Zysk said Saturday’s fire originated in a container filled with rags and gloves.
BGFD firefighters were called to Dublin’s for a second time Monday afternoon.
Boenig said the BGFD received a report at 12:37 p.m. Monday of smoke in the building, and firefighters located a fire in the wall of the business, which was extinguished.
State Street along Fountain Square Park and Main Avenue between Chestnut and State streets were temporarily closed Monday as 24 BGFD personnel were on hand to fight the fire.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Zysk said a person in an apartment upstairs from the bar noticed the smoke Monday and contacted the BGFD.
The bar, which was closed Saturday after the first fire, will remain closed as repairs will be done to fix the wall and other parts of the business damaged by the two incidents.
At the scene Monday, Zysk said he hopes to be able to reopen the bar in a couple of weeks.
