Downtown Bowling Green will soon bustle with fall activities as the Downtown BGKY Harvest Festival returns on Oct. 15.
The festival, in its fourth year, will kick off at 10 a.m. with the final farmer’s market of the season at the SoKY Marketplace pavilion.
Emily Angel, community engagement coordinator with the City of Bowling Green, said the farmer’s market will include craft vendors, food and kid’s activities.
“The llamas will also be back this year,” she said. “There’s just going to be so many fun things happening there.”
All other activities will begin at noon at Fountain Square and Circus Square parks, with the SoKY Marketplace transitioning to Crop-tober Fest with live music and local brews.
Angel said there will be a haunted house in the basement of the old Taylor’s Chapel AME Church, put on by Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.
At Fountain Square Park, BG Rock Academy will perform. There will also be inflatables, face painting and a Bingo Patch, where contestants can play bingo to win a pumpkin.
Free and paid face painting will be available, with SOKY Marketplace being the location for the paid options, which Angel said will include “fancier details.”
The free face painting will be located in Fountain Square and Circus Square parks.
The WKU Student Alumni Ambassadors will decorate the Heritage Trail between the parks and Warren County Public Library will set up a Story Trail, also between the parks, Angel said.
Inflatables, food trucks, a DJ, carnival and hay forts will be at Circus Square Park, along with the police department and interactive activities with the fire department, and “Lil Toot” train rides on College Street.
Angel said the pumpkin drop, in which pumpkins are dropped off of a fire department ladder truck, will happen every 30 minutes beginning at 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
The festival will bring some street closing to parts of downtown from 10 a.m. to 6 or 7 p.m., with College Street being closed between 6th and 7th streets and Main Street being closed between State and College streets.
Angel said there is still time for craft vendors and food trucks to sign up and be a part of the festival by visiting the SoKY Marketplace calendar, finding the event on Oct. 15 and filling out the form.
Businesses that would like to sponsor or provide an activity may email Angel at emily.angel@bgky.org.
Angel said the event has drawn anywhere from 4,000 to 7,000 people in the past, and hopes to see that and more at this year’s festival.
“It’s always a really good crowd,” she said.
And with the Sky Arts Film Festival taking place at the Capitol Arts Center on the same day, Angel said, “There’s going to be a lot going on downtown and it’s going to be a really fun day.”