In a pandemic environment not friendly to commercial tenants, the SoDo (for South Downtown) development centered on the 1010 State St. property is tilting more toward residential than originally planned.
Kyle Shirley, the principal of the TinTin Properties LLC that has been working since 2017 to develop the block bordered by East 10th and East 11th avenues, won approval Dec. 17 for a rezoning that will allow for that emphasis on apartments.
The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County, meeting via Zoom teleconference, approved in an 11-0 vote the application from TinTin Properties to rezone the 1.09-acre property from central business to planned unit development in order to use more than 50 percent of the first floor of the existing structures for residential.
The rezoning, which will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval, will allow Shirley to expand the residential portion of the 511 E. 10th Ave. building that is called 511 Flats in the original development plans.
“What happened is when he (Shirley) started the interior buildout, he was slightly beyond the 50 percent maximum,” said Chris Davenport, the attorney representing TinTin Properties. “That triggered the necessity for this request.”
Plans call for a maximum of 30 apartments in the development, which is adjacent to the 23-unit Armory Lofts apartments also overseen by Shirley’s group.
With occupancy in the Armory apartments and those in the Roebuck building at 1010 State St. running at about 85 percent, Shirley reasoned that it made more sense to emphasize the residential aspect of the development.
“What Kyle found is that there isn’t justifiable demand for commercial space on the first floor,” Davenport said. “There is demand for additional residential space.”
Shirley said the rezoning will allow him to build a two-bedroom apartment on the first floor of the 511 Flats building and still include a “small footprint” for commercial.
He said the total SoDo development now has 25 apartments that range in rent from $950 to $1,700 a month.
“For high-end downtown rentals, the 85 percent occupancy is acceptable,” he said.
Shirley said he hasn’t had as much luck with the commercial portion of the development, which includes 6,000 square feet in the basement of the Roebuck building.
“We’ve had a few people look at the space,” Shirley said. “It’s just not the right time. The whole basement floor is available. It’s a blank envelope at the moment.”
The planning commission also approved a Future Land Use Map amendment and rezoning request that could allow Stewart Richey Construction to expand the industrial use of its property at 2137 Glen Lily Road.
Stewart Richey was approved for a FLUM amendment taking the 35.61 acres at 2137 and 2191 Glen Lily Road from mixed-use/commercial and moderate density residential to industrial. The property was then approved for rezoning from light industrial and residential estate to heavy industrial.
According to the application, the rezoning is needed “in order to bring the property into compliance with zoning ordinance regulations and accommodate future industrial uses.”
The rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
