Christmas lights, trolley rides, a visit from Santa and the inaugural lighting of a 25-foot Christmas tree will usher in the holiday season Dec. 2 in downtown Bowling Green.
The evening of holiday fun will begin at 3:30 p.m. at city hall with Christmas on College Street, which will tie in to Downtown Lights Up.
City of Bowling Green Downtown Development Coordinator Telia Butler said that from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., anyone who drives by city hall can pick up a free Bowling Green ornament featuring the new downtown logo, Christmas cookies and treats.
Free trolley rides on The Historic RailPark and Train Museum’s trolley will begin at 5 p.m. The trolley will run in a loop with drop off points at Circus Square Park, SoKY Marketplace and Fountain Square Park.
Circus Square Park will light up at 5:30 p.m. and this year, for the first time, a 25-foot Christmas tree adorned with over 2,000 lights, located in front of Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center will be lit at the same time.
Butler said this gives guests plenty of time to make their way back to Fountain Square Park for its lighting at 6 p.m.
SKyPAC Development Officer Rob Hankins said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon will flip the switch at this year’s tree lighting.
During the lighting of the nearly 20-year-old tree donated by Twin Bridges Tree Farm in Alvaton, a brass band will perform.
“We hope this will become a longtime tradition for the community,” Hankins said. “We’ve been really impressed by the amount of cooperation on this project. We’ve had some really great partners step up to make this happen.”
Hankins said the occasion is a community collaboration including local artist Randall Erskine, who created “a one-of-a-kind tree topper.”
“It was important for us to involve local artists on this project, so Randall came to mind,” he said. “He helped to create an incredible tree topper using pieces of debris from the tornado.”
Hankins said the collaboration with Downtown Lights Up bridges a connection to all of the other downtown holiday entities.
“SKyPAC is a place where people can go and get transported with the arts, so the holiday really lends itself to us creating something like this,” Hankins said.
Ater the tree lighting, BG OnStage will perform “Elf Jr.” at 6:30 p.m. at SKyPAC.
Before the lighting of Fountain Square Park at 6 p.m., the Fountain Square Players will be singing Christmas carols.
Santa will then arrive at the park shortly after the lighting until 8 p.m. for photos.
Plenty of other holiday activities are planned throughout the evening, including some new additions.
Butler said that for the first time, there will be a window decorating contest with all Fountain Square area merchants. Votes can be cast by scanning the QR codes located on the windows in front of the businesses.
The Heritage Trail that connects Circus Square to Fountain Square will also transform into “Candy Cane Lane,” with photo opportunities along the way, Butler said.
“Fountain Row will also be active during this time so mom and dad can go grab a drink to carry around,” Butler said.
Another new activity is a “snowfall” at Circus Square Park, which will happen every half hour from 5:30 until 8 p.m.
Butler said she didn’t want to give away too much information about it, but said, “Let’s just say it will truly make it feel like Circus Square is getting snowfall and kids will love it.”
A Fountain Square gallery hop will be from 5 to 8 p.m. and free kids’ activities at Circus Square Park will include a “Spread the Cheer” card making event, where kids can craft their own Christmas cards which will be delivered to seniors in assisted living facilities.
Butler said guests can ice skate at the SoKY Marketplace ice rink and right next to it at Taylor’s Chapel Church, Mistletoe Market will feature local arts and crafts vendors.
“With the addition of the new events this year, it’s going to be such a fun evening,” Butler said.