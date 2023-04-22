A little slice of Italy has landed in downtown Bowling Green.
The tiny building at 825 College St. is now the location of Danny’s Pasta Company & Focacciaria, which offers an authentic and expansive taste of everything Italian cuisine has to offer.
It’s hard to ignore the smell of fresh herbs, cheese and bread that coats the cozy, 500-square-foot storefront located beside the Daily News’ building.
Gonzalez and his crew – about nine employees strong, including his son – work to get the shop ready for the day, preparing pasta and tossing fluffy focaccia breads into the oven. The operation is in full swing after opening its doors to the public on April 12.
Life was completely different for owner Danny Gonzalez just a few months ago.
The former owner of the Funky Bean coffee shop on the U.S. 31 W Bypass, Gonzalez was forced to innovate when Dunkin’ Donuts moved in next door.
“When Dunkin’ Donuts came next to Funky Bean it took half the coffee business away. So what I did is I decided to put the Italian there at Funky Bean,” he said.
He came up with an Italian menu and began serving pasta to patrons.
“At that point, to be able to stay in business there I needed to do something else other than just coffee,” Gonzalez said. “With Dunkin’ taking half the business, that’s what I wanted to be doing, to get into that Italian market here in Bowling Green.”
His menu proved to be a hit, and business began to pick back up. But there was still one more issue.
“The problem with that space was it had 70% patio seating. So when it was nice outside, it was booming,” Gonzalez said. “When it wasn’t, there wasn’t anybody there.”
He decided to put Funky Bean up for sale and pour his efforts into a full Italian operation.
“This was the next natural thing for me to do, that’s why I’m doing this now,” he said.
The store shelves are full of authentic international items, including romano, parmigiano reggiano and brigante cheeses, castelvetrano olives and Frantoia olive oil.
For Gonzalez, classically trained in French and Italian cooking, only the real deal will suffice – even if that means traveling to Nashville to pick up international shipments.
“I always told myself that if I am going to be cooking food, especially French and Italian food from the people who taught me, I’m going to make sure that everything that I’ve been taught I do justice to,” he said. “I don’t cut corners.”
Gonzalez is a Bowling Green native, a Warren Central High School graduate and has had a hand in shaping menus all throughout downtown.
“I was part of White Squirrel Brewery (way) back when,” he said. “I also was the executive chef and general manager at 440 Main for quite some time.”
He said he’s glad to have a spot downtown among so many other iconic local businesses.
“It’s good to see new businesses come in but it’s also wonderful to see all the old businesses still thriving downtown,” he said.
Gonzalez said everything is made from scratch, including the shop’s essential focaccia breads.
“Focaccia pizzas are more of a Sicilian thing. They are more of a lighter, fluffier pizza,” Gonzalez said.
The main focaccia options are sun-dried tomato, kalamata olive and garlic and rosemary. The pizza offerings are where Gonzalez’ culinary creativity really shines through.
“I have an asparagus and lobster pizza which I use local asparagus,” he said. The shop has about 15 different types of short and long pastas as well as gluten free options.
“We’ve been going through probably about 250 pounds a week of pasta I’d say,” Gonzalez said.
Customers can customize their own dishes by selecting their pasta type, sauce and preferred protein. The sauces are all made in-house and range from classic marinara to bolognese and arrabiata. Meat options stretch from meatballs to lobster.
“The great thing about it is people are being creative with everything, it’s nice to see it,” Gonzalez said.
He said he’s grateful for how the downtown area has welcomed his tiny operation.
“I’ve been blessed to be here in this spot and to feel very welcomed in the downtown area with this business.”