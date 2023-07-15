Government Cheese performs songs during the Eats & Beats Music Festival at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, June 10, 2023, as part of the weeklong Duncan Hines Days festival to celebrate the life of the Bowling Green man behind the famous baking goods brand. The free concert also featured performances by BG Rock Band Academy, Fat Box and the Kentucky Headhunters. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Downtown Bowling Green proved it could handle event traffic during the peak of Duncan Hines Days, a pre-programmed event. But is its parking infrastructure up to the task on a regular day of activities?
The Downtown Development Division sought to answer that question with a June organic traffic survey, looking for ways the growing city can adjust to keep people moving on busy nights.
The survey was specifically timed for June 23, a night when downtown’s largest attractions were all operational – opening night of "Beauty and the Beast" at SKYPAC, a screening at The Capitol, a Bowling Green Hot Rods game and the opening night for Concerts in the Park.
“There has not been a traffic survey done with the programmed versus organic evening like this that we know of,” Telia Butler, Bowling Green’s downtown development coordinator, said.
According to survey findings, an estimated maximum of 8,000 people were downtown during peak time between 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., with the downtown parking structure reaching capacity just before then.
A key finding is the need for a more proactive approach in communicating “know before you go” information, like informing visitors ahead of time if a garage elevator is out of order or if there are items that can’t be taken inside facilities.
This was added as nearly 25% of observed Bowling Green Ballpark visitors returned to their vehicles as they were not prepared for the park’s clear bag policy.
The survey leaves open the possibility of organizations like SKYPAC or the Hot Rods taking advantage of a text messaging service that would notify attendees in advance about these rules.
The survey also concluded that better wayfinding measures need to be added to the parking garage so folks can tell which exits lead to which destinations, as “nothing marks these locations on the exterior of the structure or inside the floors.”
In terms of vehicle traffic, the survey suggests that cars leaving the SoKY Marketplace rear need to be directed away from event congestion on East 7th Avenue and Center Street.
The survey also suggests a safer staging area for horse and carriage rides. When loading that night, the carriage was parked at a yellow curb without proper safety cones to divert traffic.
Despite the action that evening, Butler said “hundreds of free public parking spots” were left unused, like the Justice Center’s overflow lot and the Paxton House lot on Center Street.
“The infrastructure as it stands has now been proven successful for programmed and organic event parking for at least 10,000 people,” Butler said. "Priority is safety and accessibility for all, and the improved communication, pre-event planning and signage will help with that."
The next step will be conversations with Warren County and the Downtown Economic Development Authority to discuss continued signage efforts.
“This sets a baseline for good conversations ahead,” she said.