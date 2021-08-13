DRA moving back to its Fountain Square roots

Even as the city of Bowling Green makes plans to hire a downtown development coordinator, the nonprofit organization that kick-started much of the growth in the inner city during the past two decades is moving back to its roots.
The Downtown Redevelopment Authority, which played a role in developing in 2002 a District Revitalization Strategy document that has served as a roadmap for much of the revitalization that has taken place, will soon move from its quarters in the La Gala building at 601 State St. to offices in the Princess Building at 432 E. Main Ave.
“I’m tickled to death to be moving to the square (Fountain Square Park),” said Ron Murphy, the DRA’s executive director since 2011. “I look forward to being close to our objectives and closer to the downtown scene.”
Murphy expects to be in the Princess Building by the end of the month. He said it was time to move on from the 601 State St. building, a former automobile dealership that was deeded to the DRA by the city and then renovated.
The DRA had been leasing space in the building from La Gala owner Jake Simic, who purchased it from the DRA for $1.2 million in 2020.
Murphy, the DRA’s only employee, will now lease space from Princess Building owner Bobby Rabold and have a front-row seat for the happenings around Fountain Square Park.
The move is welcomed by longtime DRA board of directors member Susan Hoechner, owner of Barbara Stewart Interiors at 444 E. Main Ave.
“I think the move will be positive,” Hoechner said. “I always felt like we needed to be visible to the people we serve. We’ll be available for the downtown merchants.”
Murphy said the move comes at a time when a good part of the recommendations that came out of that 2002 study done by RKG Associates have been completed or are in the works.
Development of Circus Square Park, a $3.5 million project funded by the city, and creation of a Tax Increment Financing district that helped in building Bowling Green Ballpark and the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center grew out of that study.
That downtown TIF district, overseen by the Downtown Economic Development Authority, has overshadowed the work of the DRA in recent years, but another longtime DRA board member believes the nonprofit is still viable.
“As far as being involved in continuing to see downtown grow and prosper, that will still be our focus,” said Jim Bullington, a Realtor who was on the original District Revitalization Strategy Visioning Committee.
Bullington pointed out that the RKG study’s strategy of developing residential properties and then developing commercial properties to support those residents has partly come to pass with the building of apartment properties like The Vue and Lenox Place.
Now he and others believe it is time to move on to developing those support businesses in the 584-acre area bounded by Western Kentucky University to the west, the U.S. 31-W By-Pass to the south, the Barren River to the east and the CSX rail line to the north.
“The attractiveness of downtown is growing,” said Murphy, whose background includes stints as deputy secretary of the state’s Cabinet for Economic Development and as deputy executive director for the Department of Workforce Development. “But we have barely scratched the surface.”
Murphy’s vision includes development of grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail establishments that can serve downtown residents.
Sue Parrigin, a leading proponent of downtown redevelopment on the Bowling Green City Commission, agreed. “We need to get the storefronts filled up and sustainable,” Parrigin said. “It would be huge to have a grocery store downtown.”
Parrigin said the city is developing a job description for the downtown development coordinator and said she welcomes the continued input from the DRA.
“I’m glad they’re going to be on the square,” she said. “Any organization that can help our downtown become a destination is wonderful.”
Although still committed to the mission of the DRA, the 80-year-old Murphy doubts he will stay with the organization much longer.
“As long as my health holds out, I’ll try to hang in there,” said Murphy, a Bowling Green native who as a youngster worked in the downtown theaters. “But it’s time to turn the reins over to younger people.
“I do hate to leave here because it’s like my baby.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.