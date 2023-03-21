Drag shows, partisan elections and abortion exceptions: the major bills that 'died' this session

The Kentucky General Assembly passed over 100 bills in the first 28 days of this year's legislative session, but some controversial measures didn't quite make it across the finish line before the veto period.
One of the standout bills of the session —Senate Bill 115 — would have criminalized participating in "adult performances," including drag shows, on publicly owned property or in spaces where minors could be present. Businesses that knowingly hosted these performances in the view of minors could have had their licenses revoked.
The bill appeared on its way to easy passage with the support of Kentucky's Republican supermajority, but stalled after making it through the Senate. It was never assigned a House committee.
It was read once on the House floor on the last day of the session before the veto period, leaving open the possibility that SB115 gets a second and third reading and is held for a vote during the final two days of session.
However, Gov. Andy Beshear is highly likely to veto any bill Democrats consider to be anti-LGTBQ, and any bills passed after the veto period are not eligible for legislative override of vetos.
While SB115 is effectively dead, Republicans may push the bill through anyway, forcing a veto they can use as a political move against Beshear in a gubernatorial election year.
Rep. Josh Calloway, R-Irvington, tried to revive SB115 by adding its language as amendments to another bill, Senate Bill 5. With less than two days remaining to pass controversial legislation, amending SB5 would have been a risky move.
If amended, it would been sent back to the Senate for an uncertain agreement with the clock ticking, jeopardizing the entire bill.
"I am willing to stand right here right now and risk everything that I have for my children and your children and the children of the state of Kentucky," Calloway said. "I’ll risk at all when it comes to protecting their hearts, their minds and their souls.”
Calloway did not get enough support to hold a vote on his floor amendment.
Another headliner bill that would have removed gun-free zones from colleges and universities died the final week of the session.
House Bill 542, sponsored by Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, was supposed to be heard on the House floor on March 14, after passing the House Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee.
But it was pulled from the agenda.
Maddox wrote in a Tweet that she had agreed to several amendments to help the bill get a vote, including:
- a permit requirement that included training, state and federal background checks and a sworn statement by the permit holder that they understood Kentucky's firearm laws;
- exceptions for private schools, stadium and arena events with over 1,000 attendees, formal disciplinary hearings and preschool and early childhood programs operating on college campuses; and
- safe storage requirements in university housing.
But Maddox's compromises were not enough to move the bill forward.
"After multiple days of discussion, debate, and the aforementioned changes, I was told today that members did not want to take a vote on this legislation," she Tweeted.
Widely unpopular twin bills that would have made local elections partisan met early demises. House Bill 50 and Senate Bill 50 were both assigned committees, but never held for votes.
HB50 was scheduled for a committee vote in the final weeks before the veto period, but was removed from the agenda at the last minute.
"We didn’t have the votes,” Kevin Bratcher, R-Louisville, told reporters after the committee meeting. “You know how Frankfort is. Anything can happen tomorrow, or five minutes from now. This committee is not going to hear this bill, as far as I know, the rest of the session.”
Neither bill has enough readings to be held for a floor vote this session.
Finally, a bill that would have added abortion exceptions to Kentucky's near-total ban on the procedure barely made it past the start line.
Current state law allows abortion to save a pregnant person's life, but House Bill 569 would have added exceptions for rape, incest and fetal abnormalities making life outside of the womb unviable in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
"We’ll see. It’s something I believe in,” said Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, after filing the bill. "I think it’s the right thing to do. I think it’s what our citizens want us to do.”
In November, Kentuckians voted against a constitutional amendment that would have added the following language to the document: "to protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
Fifty-two percent of Kentuckians voted no. Pro-abortion rights groups viewed their victory as a referendum on abortion, while pro-life groups blamed the loss on misinformation.
HB569 was never assigned a committee. Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, said that adding exceptions would be difficult in a pre-session KET roundtable.
"We have a very conservative group who believe that life begins at conception," he said. "They don’t believe the baby should be punished for the hideous way in which it was conceived.”