It didn’t take long to fill a vacant seat on the 12-member City-County Planning Commission of Warren County, but those 12 members may rarely be together at meetings under a new structure that starts in July.
Amy Drane, branch manager at Liberty Financial on Lovers Lane, was appointed last week to fill the vacancy created when Velma Runner retired after 28 years on the planning commission.
“Those are big shoes to fill,” Drane said of replacing Runner. “I’m both excited and nervous, but I’m sure I’ll learn from some of the veterans on the commission. I’m excited about the opportunity to serve my community.”
A Glasgow native, Drane has lived in Bowling Green since 1999, when she began working at Residential Mortgage. She started with First Liberty Financial Mortgage in 2007 and has made the transition to the Liberty Financial division of Evansville (Ind.) Teachers Federal Credit Union that was established in 2016.
That background is good preparation for a seat on the planning commission, according to Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.
“Amy is a professional with a great deal of experience in local mortgage financing,” Buchanon said. “I believe she understands what it takes to manage our growth in a way to build a stronger local economy and maintain a superior quality of life for our families.”
Drane will undergo a four-hour training session before officially joining the commission. She said she’s anxious to get started.
“I’m interested in the growth of our community, and I’m always excited to contribute to that,” she said.
Drane will be joining a planning commission that is undergoing some changes.
An amended and reworked joint agreement involving Warren Fiscal Court and all cities within the county has passed all the required legislative bodies and could be implemented in July.
The new arrangement gives more weight to the county government and the city of Bowling Green but continues to give the county’s small cities – Oakland, Plum Springs, Smiths Grove and Woodburn – a voice in developments in and near their incorporated areas.
Currently, all 12 planning commission members (four each from Warren County and the city of Bowling Green and one each from the four small cities) vote on all matters that come before the commission.
Under the amended plan, all 12 will continue to vote on broad policy matters such as changes to the county’s comprehensive plan and Future Land Use Map.
Voting on zoning changes and other applications related to specific properties will be handled differently under the amended plan.
For such applications in the Bowling Green city limits or in unincorporated Warren County, only the four Bowling Green and the four county representatives will vote.
For applications in the city limits of one of the four small cities or within three-quarters of a mile of the city limits, the appointee of that small city will vote along with the four county-appointed commission members.
Planning commission Executive Director Ben Peterson and planning commission attorney Hamp Moore said when the amended joint agreement was presented that the change was needed to reflect the population centers and the funding of the planning commission.
The changes should begin in July. Commission members will vote at their July 15 meeting to elect a new chairperson to fill the role that had been held by Runner.
