The Barren River Health Department has announced locations and dates for five drive-thru flu shot clinics.
Drive-thru clinics are an easy, low-contact way for people to get vaccinated without leaving their vehicle, said Ashli McCarty, the health department’s public information officer and communications coordinator.
“By increasing the number of people who get vaccinated for the flu, we can reduce the number of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths,” McCarty said. “Lowering flu-related impact can help reduce the burden on our medical system and reserve much-needed resources to care for COVID-19 patients.”
“With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we utilize ways to maintain social distancing as much as possible,” McCarty said. “Drive-thru clinics help decrease the amount of people who go into a clinic or doctor’s office for flu vaccination, which helps to minimize the risk of potential exposure to illness.”
McCarty said health department staff members will be wearing personal protective equipment while interacting with the public in order to protect themselves and those they serve.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people can take three actions to prevent the flu – get a flu vaccine, practice everyday preventative actions and take antiviral medication to treat flu if your doctor prescribes it.
The CDC said young children, pregnant women, people 65 years and older and people with certain chronic health conditions are among those at high risk for flu complications.
The first drive-thru clinic will be Oct. 13 at the Hart County Fairgrounds at 2184 South Dixie Hwy., Munfordville. It will start at 9 a.m. and continue until vaccines run out.
On Oct. 15, a drive-thru clinic will be at the Logan County Extension Office at 255 John Pope Ave., Russellville, from 9 a.m. until vaccines run out that day.
Next, a drive-thru clinic will be Oct. 21 at Charles Black City Park at 363 Park Lane, Morgantown, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
The fourth drive-thru clinic will be at Franklin-Simpson Jim Roberts Community Park at 795 North St., Franklin, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 20.
The fifth drive-thru clinic will be Oct. 22 in Metcalfe County from 9 a.m. until vaccines run out. The address for the site is 50 Fairground St., Edmonton.
Dates and locations for Edmonson and Warren counties will be announced in the near future.
The health department recommends that anyone over the age of 6 years old should get vaccinated for the flu.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bg dailynews.com.
