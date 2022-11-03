Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky will host its third annual Drive Up for Down Syndrome Car and Vendor Show Nov. 12 at the Western Kentucky University South Campus parking lot on Campbell Lane.
The event will feature community vendors, food trucks and the chance to win a 50/50 raffle.
Cars and trucks of any make or model may enter the show, with up to 12 trophies up for grabs.
Car registration begins at 9 a.m. with a $25 entry fee. Vendors open at 10 a.m. and the event will end after the trophy presentation at 1:30 p.m.
Committee co-chair Samantha O’Leary said that some of the trophies, including Top 10 recognition awards, include artwork done on tiles by members of the DSSKY’s skills class.
“They are unique keepsakes and one-of-a-kind trophies,” she said.
Vendors include apothe.net, Paintings by Rachel, Craft Market Boutique, NuSkin and Verde Bebe.
Food trucks Taste of Europe and Big Al’s “Hot Dmn” Chicken will also be at the event.
“This event has become a valuable fundraiser to our organization and we are hopeful that its success will continue to raise awareness of our mission,” O’Leary said.
DSSKY’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals born with Down syndrome and their families by providing support, information, education, resources, networking and activities while advocating within the community and state.
O’Leary said early intervention, inclusion, community awareness and support are essential in helping people with Down syndrome reach their maximum potential and lead fulfilling lives.
“We are very excited about our third year hosting this event and spreading awareness for our organization,” she said.