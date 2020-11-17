Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky will host its inaugural Drive Up for Down Syndrome Car & Vendor Show from Saturday in the National Corvette Museum parking lot.
A variety of vehicles will be showcased, and arts and crafts vendors will be open for shopping. Food trucks will also be present.
Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky junior board member Kyle Wolz said ideas for the event began after the organization realized it would not be able to host its annual Step-Up for Down Syndrome event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We looked at the impact of the pandemic, and we knew we wanted to do something outside,” Wolz said. “We wanted to tie in with what is popular in Bowling Green, and this city is known for doing many car shows. Not a lot of them are happening this time of year so we saw an opportunity.”
Registration for vehicles and set up for vendors will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration is $25, and all proceeds benefit Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky.
The show will officially begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
The first 50 vehicles to register at the event will receive a breakfast coupon to food trucks that will be available on site.
Trophies and awards like Best Ford, Best GMC, Best Jeep and Best Corvette will be given.
For the general public, attendees will be entered into a 50/50 raffle for a cash prize. In order to accept the prize, the winner must be present at the time of the drawing.
Wolz said visitors and show participants will be asked to wear masks and follow proper health guidelines amid the pandemic.
Vehicles will also be spaced out in the parking lot to achieve appropriate social distancing.
Wolz said Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky is looking to make this show an annual event at the National Corvette Museum.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.