A Bowling Green woman was arrested Wednesday after she was accused of driving an SUV into an occupied apartment.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Rocky Court shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday following a report that an SUV crashed into the apartment on Rocky Court, according to court records.
As deputies traveled to the apartment, they received information that the SUV had backed out of the apartment and left toward Louisville Road, with another caller reporting that the SUV had been involved in another crash and was in a field off Louisville Road.
Deputies made contact with the driver, later identified as Jamilya Wilson, 22, who disregarded orders to stop her vehicle, driving through a cornfield and back onto Louisville Road, nearly striking a vehicle, according to an arrest citation.
Wilson's mother and two of her children had been passengers in the vehicle, but got out of the SUV when it first came to a stop in the cornfield, WCSO said.
The 2006 Mercury Mariner continued traveling south on Louisville Road, driving through two red lights and into a median before going into Rocky Court and driving into an apartment, an arrest citation said.
The vehicle came to rest inside the living room, the sheriff's office said.
Wilson left the SUV and did not comply with commands, leading to a stun gun being deployed by law enforcement, which did not strike Wilson.
Deputies approached Wilson, who began resisting, but she was eventually detained, her arrest citation said.
A witness at Rocky Court reported that Wilson almost struck four juveniles standing in the parking lot outside the apartment, and that when the youths ran into the apartment the SUV drove into it, court records show.
"The witness advised she had to help one of the juveniles who was laying in the living room floor after the collision occurred," Wilson's citation said.
A juvenile told deputies that she locked the door to the apartment but was hit by the vehicle as she stood near the door.
A passenger in the SUV told deputies that Wilson sped toward the juveniles after seeing them standing in the parking lot outside the Rocky Court apartment, according to court records.
The passenger also gave details about the SUV being involved in a wreck in a field off Louisville Road, telling deputies that she pulled children out of the vehicle once it came to a stop.
Wilson reportedly told deputies that she saw her neighbor's son outside the apartments on Rocky Court and believed he was a demon, according to her arrest citation.
"She could not provide a proper statement on how the collisions occurred," her citation said.
Wilson was arrested on four counts of attempted murder, seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, resisting arrest, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault (child abuse), two counts of disregarding a traffic control device, disregarding a stop sign and reckless driving.