The driver of an ATV was killed Sunday in a crash in Edmonson County.
According to Kentucky State Police, Adam Jones, 30, of Fairdale, lost control of the 2020 Polaris RZR he was driving at Blue Holler Off-Road Park on Nolin Dam Road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
The ATV left an unlit trail and overturned several times. Jones was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, Lukas F. McCoy, 22, of Fairdale, was also thrown and taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to KSP.
Another passenger, Megan Hayden, 22, of Pleasureville, was not injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.