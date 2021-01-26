A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Hart County on Monday night left one person dead.
According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near the 67-mile marker of northbound I-65.
A 2014 Dodge Avenger driven by Naomi Sparrow, 47, of Louisville, struck a guard rail on the right shoulder, causing her vehicle to stall in the right lane.
Sparrow's car was struck by a 2020 Kenworth driven by Nettie Reeves, 48, of Palmersville, Tenn., and by a 2007 GMC SUV driven by Brian Schumacher, 49, of Lima, Ohio.
Sparrow was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
