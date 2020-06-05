A St. Louis resident involved in a 2018 crash on Interstate 65 that left a Warren County woman dead has pleaded guilty.
Cassandra Ann Garrison, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Warren Circuit Court to a charge of murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said in a text message.
Garrison was charged in a Dec. 2, 2018, crash that killed Amy Eakles, 41, of Alvaton.
Police records said Garrison was behind the wheel of a 2015 Dodge Journey that was traveling the wrong way on I-65 when it crashed head-on into a southbound 2003 Ford Mustang driven by Eakles.
Eakles died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Garrison was also seriously injured in the crash and used a wheelchair during her early court appearances in the criminal case.
The fatal crash was investigated by Kentucky State Police, which initially responded to reports of a pedestrian on southbound I-65 at the 23-mile marker.
As KSP Trooper Jonathan Johnson was traveling to the site, he learned there had been a collision with injuries, he said in a criminal complaint.
Johnson made contact at the scene with Jackalynn Brown, who was lying on the shoulder of the interstate.
Brown said she had been in the passenger in Garrison's vehicle.
“Brown advised that Garrison had been drinking whiskey that day and had been suicidal and talking about running in front of a semi and letting it run her over,” Johnson said in the complaint. “Brown also advised that Garrison had smoked methamphetamine the day prior.”
As Garrison traveled in the left lane, Brown told her to let her out of the vehicle. Brown jumped out of the vehicle when it slowed and ran to the right shoulder of southbound I-65, records said.
Garrison then made a U-turn and was traveling north in the southbound center lane when the crash occurred, Johnson said.
Garrison told police she was not performing a U-turn, but was instead attempting to move her vehicle to the shoulder, court records showed.
Cohron said Garrison will have to serve at least 85 percent of the 20-year sentence before she can be considered for parole.
