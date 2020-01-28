A Florida resident involved in a crash that broadsided a truck at a busy Bowling Green intersection and injured two people was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Brett Ray, 49, was sentenced Monday by Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and third-degree criminal mischief.
Ray was arrested shortly after midnight Aug. 4, 2018, following a crash that injured Madison Miller, of Lewisburg, and Bruce Cornett, of Russellville.
"This was a situation where on video (Ray) blew through a red light ... at a very high traffic time, struck the vehicle broadside and caused significant injury to both victims in this case," Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said in video of the sentencing hearing.
According to an arrest citation, Officer Ed Pulley of the Bowling Green Police Department was in a parking lot of a Lovers Lane business when he heard two separate "very loud collisions coming from the area of Scottsville Road and Lovers Lane."
The officer found a red truck with heavy damage to its right side and smoke coming from it in the grass just off the intersection and encountered Cornett, who had blood coming from his head, outside the vehicle.
Inside the truck in the passenger seat was Miller, who was unconscious and had suffered severe head trauma, according to the arrest citation.
Cornett reported that he was driving south on Scottsville Road and had a green light when his truck was struck “extremely hard” on the passenger side as it traveled through the Lovers Lane intersection.
Ray was accused of being intoxicated behind the wheel of the 2017 Dodge pickup truck that crashed into the truck carrying Cornett and Miller.
“Witnesses stated Ray’s vehicle continued traveling at a high rate of speed after the collision and ran over several street signs and a park bench before finally stopping after striking the (CVS) pharmacy,” the citation stated.
Ray performed one field sobriety test before telling police he had pain in his right leg, and he was taken to a hospital.
Ray was provided with his cellphone, during which time he made multiple phone calls in which he told people he was drinking and driving, was involved in a crash and had “screwed up,” court records show.
Miller underwent several hours of surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.