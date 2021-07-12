A two-vehicle crash involving a truck and an RV on Sunday in Barren County resulted in the death of the truck driver.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were called around 3:40 p.m. Sunday to the site of the crash at U.S. 31-E near the intersection of Browning School Road.
An unidentified driver traveling north in a Ford Ranger on U.S. 31-E crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, striking a 2004 RV driven by Samuel Doyle, 46, of Glasgow.
The driver of the Ranger was pronounced dead at the scene, while Doyle was treated for injuries at University of Louisville Hospital.