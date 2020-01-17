One person died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on Morgantown Road.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of the crash that occurred between Highland Church and Jackson Bridge roads.
Witnesses told deputies the vehicle was traveling north when it attempted to pass another vehicle. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, leading to it going off the road and striking a tree, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver, whose name was not released by the sheriff's office, was pronounced dead at the scene.
