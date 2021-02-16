Wintry conditions created havoc for motorists Tuesday on Interstate 65, with the most serious crash resulting in one fatality and two Kentucky State Police troopers suffering injuries while investigating the incident.
Troopers from KSP Post 3 worked multiple crashes on I-65, the most serious of which was a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday morning on northbound I-65 north of Horse Cave in Hart County around the 58-mile marker.
KSP Post 3 spokesman Trooper Daniel Priddy said troopers were responding to a non-injury collision in the area involving a tractor-trailer that occurred around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The commercial vehicle was blocking two out of three lanes when troopers arrived.
A tow truck had arrived and two troopers were parked behind it when a second northbound tractor-trailer struck both cruisers, the tow truck and the first tractor-trailer after the driver, Maninder Singh, 23, of Richmond, N.Y., lost control of the vehicle around 8 a.m..
Singh was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two troopers were taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow for minor injuries. They were treated and released.
“They’re doing good now ... but we’ve just been so busy with collisions,” Priddy said.
That crash is under investigation by KSP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement branch.
Multiple crashes on I-65 resulted in the shutdown of a roughly 12-mile stretch of the interstate Tuesday morning in both directions as first responders worked to clear the roads.
Traffic was redirected at exits in Munfordville and Cave City while I-65 remained closed.
Northbound I-65 was still closed early Tuesday afternoon, Priddy said.
Snow and ice from the winter storm have created hazardous conditions on roads across the state, and another weather system is anticipated to refreeze roads and bring more precipitation Wednesday and Thursday.
Priddy urged people to avoid traveling and to maintain extra distance between yourself and vehicles ahead of you if you have to drive.
“Unless it’s absolutely necessary, stay at home,” Priddy said. “If you do have to travel, make sure everyone leaves their house early and comes prepared with warm clothing, food and water and charged cellphone batteries, because when you have inclement weather sometimes it takes longer for first responders to get there.”
