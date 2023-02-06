Construction crews work to drop Bowling Green’s new 7 Brew drive-thru coffee stand at 2962 Scottsville Road beside Big Lots on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. During the establishment of the building, 7 Brew owner Larry Wilson and company representatives announced a $2,000 donation to the Stuff the Bus Foundation. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Representatives of 7 Brew Coffee gather to donate $2,000 to Stuff the Bus Foundation members as construction crews work to drop Bowling Green’s new 7 Brew drive-thru coffee stand at 2962 Scottsville Road beside Big Lots on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
A bright yellow crane dominated the clear blue skies over Scottsville Road Friday afternoon, dropping a new building onto its foundation below.
The prefabricated structure from above belonged to 7 Brew, a drive-through coffee shop that offers over 20,000 drink combinations.
Braxton Jones, 7 Brew’s regional manager for Kentucky, said the company’s culture is what sets it apart from its contemporaries.
“We invest in our youth and we want to bring that kindness everywhere,” Jones said. “ ... We want to change the way that our customers perceive a drive-through wait time, a drive-through experience.”
Jones said this investment in youth is why 7 Brew also made a $2,000 donation to the Stuff the Bus Foundation, which works to help kids start the school year with all the supplies and tools they need.
“They reached out to us and said ‘hey, can we help you guys with your mission statement of creating a level playing field for all kids on the first day of school,’ and we were just tickled pink,” Tony Rose, founder of the Stuff the Bus Foundation, said. “We’re humbled, we’re honored.”
Rose compared the 7 Brew prefab concept to “human legos.”
“I wasn’t really prepared for this,” Rose said, gesturing to the construction team preparing to lift up 7 Brew’s roof. “This is pretty impressive stuff.”
Similar to a Chick-fil-A, customers will be greeted by “texters” in the drive-through lanes that will greet them, make conversation and take their orders via iPad.
“We do a two lane drive-through and you can expect a wait time of like 3-to-5 minutes, and that’s at max,” Jones said.
The operation's website boasts 52 locations, with the first 7 Brew springing up in Rogers, Arkansas, in 2017. Prefabricated building sections are put together in a warehouse before hitting the highway to be assembled at future sites.
The menu consists of “The Seven Originals,” a set of unique coffee flavors including Cinnamon Roll and German Chocolate; “Classics,” making up the standard coffee fare and “Seven Fizz,” sparkling water drinks infused with flavor. Teas, smoothies and an energy drink are also offered.
According to Jones, the Seven Originals can all be ordered sugar-free, “just to appeal to every consumer.”
“End of the day you can buy your coffee anywhere you want, but for us it’s more than coffee,” he said. “We want you to come because you want to.”
Jones said the store, located at 2962 Scottsville Rd., is planning for a late March opening. The operation will employ between 40-50 workers and will hire from ages 16 and up.