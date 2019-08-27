Two people were arrested Monday following a drug investigation that led to the recovery of a stolen trailer.
According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, agents were investigating drug trafficking allegations against Joe W. Lindsey, 48, of Bowling Green.
Detectives made a controlled buy of crystal meth from Lindsey and arrested him Monday afternoon at Sumpter and Normal streets following a brief pursuit on the U.S. 31-W By-Pass.
Lindsey was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Lindsey's Goodrum Road residence and located Jemlyn Hensley, 28, who was wanted in Pendleton County for failing to appear in court.
The drug task force arrested Hensley and also located a 6-foot by 8-foot trailer at Lindsey's residence that had been reported stolen from Simpson County. The trailer, valued at $1,400, was returned to its owner.
