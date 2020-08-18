Fatal drug overdoses increased in Warren County for the second year in a row last year and are on the rise in the state a year after a notable decrease, a state report showed.
The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy released its annual overdose fatality report last week.
The report said 1,316 people died in Kentucky from drug overdoses in 2019, an increase of 69 over the 1,247 overdoses reported in 2018.
Fatal overdoses in Kentucky had been increasing from year to year until 2018, when a 15% decrease was noted, but statistics from last year show an upward trend.
Warren County reported a death toll of 21 last year from overdoses, up from 17 deaths in 2018 and 13 in 2017.
The county’s 21 overdoses are the largest in a single year since 2016, when 22 were recorded.
Warren County recorded the 12th-highest number of overdose deaths in the state.
The state office of drug control policy attributes the rise in deaths to an increase of fentanyl and its analogues in the illicit drug supply. The widespread availability of inexpensive methamphetamine of high purity also significantly drives the number of deaths, the report said.
Fentanyl was present in 759 overdose deaths last year in Kentucky, more than any other drug.
Statewide, the presence of meth and oxycodone were seen in a greater number of cases last year than in 2018, while heroin-related overdoses decreased in Kentucky.
“We continue to see heroin decline, and that’s not necessarily a user’s choice but a cartel choice of replacing the opioid of heroin with fentanyl, which is 10 times more potent than heroin,” said Van Ingram, director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.
In Warren County, five overdose deaths last year were heroin-related, tied for fourth-highest in the state, though the death toll is dwarfed by the 61 heroin-related deaths last year in Jefferson County and 17 deaths in Fayette County.
Tommy Loving, director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, said that while heroin is present in the local illicit drug supply, meth appears in more significant amounts and is posing more of a danger to users than it did a decade earlier.
The meth that agents are confiscating today is largely coming from superlabs in Mexico that have manufactured a stimulant high in purity, compared to the meth seen coming out of small meth labs that cropped up occasionally in the area at the beginning of the previous decade.
“I couldn’t recall us 10 years ago having a meth overdose at all,” Loving said, adding that he believes meth and fentanyl are the main drivers behind the increase in overdose deaths locally. “For the most part, we have pretty good criminal laws to deal with drug traffickers, but I think some of these drug traffickers need to be in prison longer and maybe not be given so many chances on the front end when they’re dealing significant amounts of meth and heroin.”
Jessica Stunson, director of outpatient-based opioid treatment programs at LifeSkills, oversees services in which clients enter a medication-assisted program to treat opioid use disorders.
Clients can be treated with medications such as vivitrol and buprenorphine to combat the effects of opioid withdrawal while attending counseling sessions.
Most of the clients who participate in the treatment seek it voluntarily, and a small percentage have been referred to the programs at LifeSkills through the court system, Stunson said.
“When someone is dealing with withdrawal symptoms, it’s a lot more difficult for them to participate in the therapeutic process,” Stunson said.
LifeSkills has been working to address barriers to accessing treatment, particularly for potential clients living in rural areas who cannot make regular trips to the clinic.
Clinicians are moving more toward telehealth appointments through video conferencing apps and other technology.
Karen Garrity, vice president of behavioral health services at LifeSkills, said officials there are attempting to seek grant funding to increase LifeSkills’ capacity to place peer support specialists – people in recovery from substance use disorders who are trained to support others struggling with addiction – at the Barren River District Health Department’s needle exchange program and other places where they can recommend available treatment options.
Stunson said such moves are crucial for keeping clients engaged in treatment, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic began disrupting every aspect of daily life.
“We are starting to see in the referrals an uptick of people wanting services,” Stunson said. “With COVID, people lost support networks, churches shut down and everything they had in place was taken away in an instant. ... COVID hit that population really hard and they lost those protective factors they had in place. When you don’t know what else to do, you return to what you know.”
Ingram is also concerned about the effects the global pandemic will have on usage and overdose rates in the state this year.
“With the everyday stress that folks are under, coupled with the loss of employment and underlying substance use disorders in some cases, all the factors are there for increased use,” Ingram said.
– To learn about available treatment options and resources, visit findhelpnowky.org, call the KY Help Call Center at 1-833-8KY-HELP to speak with a specialist or text HOPE to 96714.
