Your chance is coming to help local law enforcement agencies in their fight against drug abuse.
The spring National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., when local residents will have the opportunity to drop off potentially dangerous expired or unused prescription drugs at three Bowling Green locations.
“This is an initiative that the (U.S.) Drug Enforcement Administration started 12 years ago,” said Tommy Loving, director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force. “We do it twice a year. The drugs we collect are incinerated or otherwise properly disposed of.”
Loving said residents can drop off their excess or expired prescription drugs Saturday at Kentucky State Police Post 3 at 3119 Nashville Road, the Bowling Green Police Department at 911 Kentucky St. and at Safety City in front of Greenwood High School at 5065 Scottsville Road.
“The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked,” Loving said.
It’s also an important tool in the battle against drug abuse, Loving said.
“These events provide an opportunity to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths,” he said. “Many addictions have started at home with people over-using prescription drugs. We still see trafficking in prescription drugs.”
Loving said dropping off the drugs at one of three local locations can ensure that you “don’t become an accidental dealer.”
He pointed out that having unused pain medications or other prescription drugs in your house can lead to burglaries or to accidental use of those drugs by children.
“I hope this (Drug Take Back) will eliminate those accidents,” he said.
Statistics illustrate the severity of the problem that the Take Back Day events are designed to combat.
The DEA said drug overdoses are up 30% over the last year alone and taking more than 250 lives every day, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75% of all overdose deaths in 2020. The majority of opioid addictions in America start with prescription pills found in medicine cabinets at home, a DEA news release said.
“What we’re really hoping to get are controlled substances, but we’ll take any prescription drugs,” Loving said.
Loving said the drop-off sites won’t be accepting syringes, but he said the law enforcement officers will be collecting vaping pens and cartridges.
Past Drug Take Back Days have been effective, according to DEA figures.
At nearly 5,000 collection sites nationally, law enforcement officers collected 744,082 pounds of drugs during the 2021 event in October. The total for Kentucky alone was 13,313 pounds at 91 sites.
Since 2010, the DEA’s Drug Take Back Days have taken more than 15.2 million pounds of medications out of circulation.
